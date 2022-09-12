Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis’ Sweet Words Of Comfort Following The Queen’s Passing

12 September 2022, 13:04

Prince Louis shared some sweet words following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Louis shared some sweet words following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis told her following Her Majesty The Queen’s passing.

The Royal Family, amongst the rest of the nation, has entered a period of Royal Mourning to grieve the tragic passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed her death on September 8, at the age of 96, which now leaves her son King Charles III as our new monarch.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

All The Touching Celebrity Tributes Honouring Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s Beloved Corgis Are Being Rehomed

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid their respects to the Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid their respects to the Queen. Picture: Getty

As the family spoke to those who came to pay their respects to the Queen, Kate was heard telling a group of children outside Windsor Castle that "the whole nation is having to be brave" following Her Majesty’s passing.

She sweetly went on to share the touching words of comfort from her four-year-old son and youngest child, Prince Louis, after he heard of his great-grandmother’s passing.

Kate shared that Prince Louis told her the Queen is "now with great-grandpa", adding that his words were "so sweet", whilst she appeared visibly emotional.

Prince Louis shared touching words to his mum following the Queen's passing
Prince Louis shared touching words to his mum following the Queen's passing. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Phillip died in April 2021, aged 99.

The Princess of Wales went on to tell the crowd that the outpouring of support for the royals "shows how special she was to all generations".

Her Majesty The Queen was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, having spent 70 years as head of state.

