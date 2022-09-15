Kate Middleton’s Subtle Tribute To The Queen At London Service

15 September 2022, 15:04

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen with her brooch
Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen with her brooch. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Princesss of Wales, Kate Middleton, honoured Her Majesty The Queen with a sweet tribute on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured with a service at Westminster on Wednesday after her coffin was driven from Buckingham Palace to the House of Commons in a procession thousands lined the streets for to pay their respects.

Her Majesty’s family, including Princes William and Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession to pay their respects, and the Princess of Wales chose to pay tribute to the Queen with one particular accessory on her outfit.

Kate wore a black ensemble with a black fascinator and pinned a pearl leaf brooch to her lapel. The leaf-shaped brooch consists of diamonds and pearls, embellished in the edges.

What Happens During Official Mourning Period Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The brooch once belonged to the Queen, who wore it on her 73rd birthday in April 1999 to attend a concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty
Kate Middleton has worn the Queen's pearl and diamond brooch in the past
Kate Middleton has worn the Queen's pearl and diamond brooch in the past. Picture: Getty
The Queen on her 73rd birthday
The Queen on her 73rd birthday. Picture: Alamy

At the time the Queen wore it with a polkadot orange dress and a string of pearls to match her brooch.

The Princess of Wales, formerly Duchess of Cambridge, has worn the brooch on a few occasions after it was handed down to her by Her Majesty.

She wore it to a 2017 service to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium.

Kate also wore it in November 2018 for the Festival of Remembrance according to fashion blog What Kate Wore. At the time, she covered it with poppies.

