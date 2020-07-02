Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals Trick She Used To Disguise Her Baby Bump

2 July 2020, 13:48

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby
Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid told fans how she hid her pregnancy bump for months before the news was revealed.

It was confirmed at the end of April that Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and it later emerged the model was pregnant way back in January throughout many of her modelling jobs and even on the catwalk at Fashion Week in February.

Gigi is yet to share any photos or details of her pregnancy, but in a recent Instagram Live with fans she revealed how she hid her growing figure from view the first few months.

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

After a live video chat with activist Sophia Roe, Gigi was asked by a fan how she’s been concealing her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid chatted to Sophia Roe on an Instagram Live
Gigi Hadid chatted to Sophia Roe on an Instagram Live. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

They questioned: "How do you not have a [pregnancy] tummy? I'm four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge. You look great though!"

Gigi replied: "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it's a different story haha. Wishing you the best."

Zayn’s girlfriend wore a baggy beige ensemble for the video call, with her hair slicked back and minimal makeup on her face to display her pregnancy glow.

Fans loved her laid-back look, with one person commenting on Twitter: “The glow on her face [heart].”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are expecting their first child
Gigi Hadid and Zayn are expecting their first child. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn are thought to be spending her pregnancy on her family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

The couple’s baby news was reported by the media in April before the stars had a chance to confirm it themselves, but Gigi later told Jimmy Fallon they’re “so excited” to become parents.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited, happy, and grateful for everyone's well-wishes," she said.

Gigi’s mum Yolanda also spoke to a Dutch entertainment show confirming the news, saying: "I'm excited to become oma in September.

"Especially after I lost my mum so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

To celebrate, the family threw a gender reveal party on Gigi's 25th birthday in April – they're reportedly expecting a baby girl!

