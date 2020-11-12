Pregnant Dani Dyer 'Worried' As Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Standing Trial Close To Baby's Birth

Dani Dyer 'worried' as Sammy Kimmence set to stand trial after birth. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Pregnant Dani Dyer's boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, has been given a court date after the star has given birth to their first child

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer is said to be 'terrified' after discovering her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, is standing trial a matter of weeks after their baby is due, according to this publication.

Who Is Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence? How Long Have They Been Together?

Dani's first child is due in January 2021and the tabloid reports Sammy's court date has been set in April.

Sammy, 24, has been accused of scamming two elderly men out of £34,000 by posing as a financial investor from an investment company he used to work for.

A source told the publication the reality star is seriously worried about the potential of her partner being sent to prison.

They said: "Dani is upset, worried, terrified. Without a court date they kind of pushed this all to the back of their minds - now it is very real."

"She’s expecting a child with a bloke who could go to prison."

"Her baby is due at the end of January and then Sammy will up in court a few weeks later."

It was reported the pair had split back in March after details of the alleged scam surfaced, but the pair rekindled shortly after and Dani announced she is expecting in July.

The star has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram, admitting she has been extremely anxious and on the phone to the doctor constantly worrying and urged other mums-to-be to share their experiences too.

