Pregnant Dani Dyer 'Worried' As Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Standing Trial Close To Baby's Birth

12 November 2020, 12:39

Dani Dyer 'worried' as Sammy Kimmence set to stand trial after birth
Dani Dyer 'worried' as Sammy Kimmence set to stand trial after birth. Picture: Instagram @danidyerxx

Pregnant Dani Dyer's boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, has been given a court date after the star has given birth to their first child

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer is said to be 'terrified' after discovering her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, is standing trial a matter of weeks after their baby is due, according to this publication.

Who Is Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence? How Long Have They Been Together?

Dani's first child is due in January 2021and the tabloid reports Sammy's court date has been set in April.

Sammy, 24, has been accused of scamming two elderly men out of £34,000 by posing as a financial investor from an investment company he used to work for.

A source told the publication the reality star is seriously worried about the potential of her partner being sent to prison.

They said: "Dani is upset, worried, terrified. Without a court date they kind of pushed this all to the back of their minds - now it is very real."

"She’s expecting a child with a bloke who could go to prison."

"Her baby is due at the end of January and then Sammy will up in court a few weeks later."

It was reported the pair had split back in March after details of the alleged scam surfaced, but the pair rekindled shortly after and Dani announced she is expecting in July.

The star has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram, admitting she has been extremely anxious and on the phone to the doctor constantly worrying and urged other mums-to-be to share their experiences too.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

More News

See more More News

Jade Thirlwall is now a shareholder of her local football team.

Jade Thirlwall Becomes Shareholder In Hometown Football Club South Shields

Billie Eilish is about to release 'Therefore I Am'

Billie Eilish New Song ‘Therefore I Am’ Lyrics Decoded

Eat Out to Help Out may be back for winter 2021

The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme Could Return This Winter

Perrie Edwards was caught filming Little Mix's new music 10 months ago

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Teases Her Singing Little Mix's New Music In Video 10 Months Ago
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June.

We’re Getting An Extra Bank Holiday, Thanks To The Queen, And This Is Not A Drill!

Gigi celebrates Zayn's mum's birthday

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn's Mum's Birthday Proving How Close The Families Are

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed