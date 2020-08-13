Pregnant Dani Dyer Displays Baby Bump In Glamorous Instagram Pictures

13 August 2020, 11:13

Dani Dyer is expecting her first baby
Dani Dyer is expecting her first baby. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and the star is dressing her bump in some gorgeous outfits.

Dani Dyer, who announced she is pregnant in July, has continued to display her baby bump on Instagram to her 3.3 million followers.

Pregnant Dani Dyer Wants To Name Baby Ariana But Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence ‘Won’t Have It'

After keeping her blossoming figure out of view before confirming her happy news with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, Dani is now keeping fans updated with her pregnancy journey.

Dani Dyer wore a stunning flowing dress to celebrate her birthday
Dani Dyer wore a stunning flowing dress to celebrate her birthday. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby
Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Celebrating her birthday this weekend, the former Love Island star wore a flowing dress which graced her baby bump as she celebrated with a Turkish meal with her friends and family at a plush Essex restaurant.

And in the hot weather a few days before, the 24-year-old stunned in a white, figure-hugging mini dress and gold strappy heels.

Boyfriend Sammy also posted a birthday tribute to his girlfriend, writing alongside a series of pictures of her that she’ll be ‘a great mummy.’

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my rock my baby mumma and my best friend I can’t thank you enough for putting up with me as long as you have. Your going to be a great mummy and today is all about you I love you [sic].”

Dani recently opened up about her ideas for baby names for her little one, admitting she’d like to name the tot Ariana after her idol Ariana Grande if they have a daughter.

However, boyfriend Sammy is apparently against the moniker and ‘won’t have it’.

Dani and Sammy are due to welcome their first baby in the new year.

