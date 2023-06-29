Pixie Lott And Husband Oliver Cheshire Expecting Their First Child

29 June 2023, 10:32

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first baby with husband Oliver Cheshire
Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first baby with husband Oliver Cheshire. Picture: Getty/Pixie Lott/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire.

Pixie Lott, 32, and her model husband Oliver Cheshire, 35, are expecting their first baby together a year after getting married!

Taking to Instagram to reveal the pop star's blossoming baby bump, the 'Mama Do' singer wrote: "We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own."

The couple announced their news to Vogue magazine, revealing she reached 28 weeks when they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 6th June.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Pixie and Oliver have found out the sex of their baby, but aren't planning a gender reveal party.

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire married in 2022
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire married in 2022. Picture: Getty

She told the magazine: "We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having. We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited."

The parents-to-be will welcome their new addition in September, but have plans to make the most of their life as a two before the tot arrives.

She continued: "I’ve been lucky enough to feel good throughout my pregnancy so far, I escaped very lightly in terms of sickness, there was just a lot of tiredness in the early stages. The baby is due in September, so now I’m signing myself up for all the fun things: I just had a lymphatic drainage pregnancy massage, and I’m having my first reflexology session this week.

"I’m taking my supplements. We’re also making sure to do the things we might not be able to when the baby comes. I went to see Pink last night, and we will absolutely be squeezing in a babymoon!"

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire will become parents in September
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire will become parents in September. Picture: Getty

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards was among the celebrities to send their congratulations, commenting: "Oh my goodness! Congratulations babe this is amazing news."

Mimi Webb replied: "Congratulations gorgeous!"

Gemma Collins also commented: "Pixie you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire [sic]."

Pixie and Oliver got married last year at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire after moving their wedding date three times due to the pandemic.

