Peter Andre Addresses Rebekah Vardy's Comment About His Manhood As Remark Resurfaces In Wagatha Christie Trial

13 May 2022, 11:01

Peter Andre said he’s been ‘the butt of all jokes’ for 15 years following his fling with Rebekah Vardy.

Peter Andre spoke out on social media on Thursday after Rebekah Vardy’s comment about his manhood 15 years ago was brought up in court during the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case in which she’s suing Coleen Rooney for libel.

Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press in 2019.

A Coleen Rooney V Rebekah Vardy Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

During the case this week, football Jamie Vardy’s wife was asked about an interview she gave in 2004 in which she described her sexual encounter with Pete as: “hung like a small chipolata.”

Peter Andre responded to Rebekah Vardy's claims in a video
Peter Andre responded to Rebekah Vardy's claims in a video. Picture: Peter Andre/Instagram
Rebekah Vardy has been in court for the 'Wagatha Christie' case
Rebekah Vardy has been in court for the 'Wagatha Christie' case. Picture: Getty

As the interview resurfaced this week, Peter reached the end of his patience over the joke and took to Instagram to hit back, asking his followers to think about how the situation would be different if the tables had been turned.

He also apologised to wife Emily and his children 'who have had to see and hear some not very nice things.'

“Seeing as I haven’t had much of a say in this and just let everyone have a laugh or whatever, I’m just going to put it out there,” he began.

"Yes, now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband (mark Godden) forced her to do it, fair enough," he said.

Rebekah Vardy is now married to Jamie Vardy
Rebekah Vardy is now married to Jamie Vardy. Picture: Getty
Peter Andre with his wife Emily and kids Junior and Princess
Peter Andre with his wife Emily and kids Junior and Princess. Picture: Getty

"But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man, or if I had said this about her anatomy, or a man said something about a woman's anatomy, and made up something saying... I dunno, whatever, you can use your imagination, saying something very unflattering, there would be absolute outrage.

"But because it has been said about me it's been the butt of all jokes, I've taken it for 15 years."

Rebekah claimed in the High Court this week she was forced to do the interview by her ex-husband and that she ‘deeply regrets’ her comments.

She added: "It is something that I deeply regret... It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney's team."

