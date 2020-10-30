Perrie Edwards Suffers 'Agonising' Spinal Injury Before Little Mix Drop 'Confetti' Album

Perrie Edwards has suffered a spinal injury. Picture: PA/ Instagram @littlemix

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has revealed she's injured her spine, making dancing incredibly painful jut before the group return with their sixth album 'Confetti'.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has revealed she's suffered an agonising back injury which makes dancing painful a matter of weeks before the group drop their sixth album 'Confetti' during a fan Q&A on Twitter.

Perrie's confession comes just a week after they dropped the incredible music video to 'Sweet Melody', which gave us some of the most complex choreography from the girls to date and has left many fans worried about their fave pop star.

Chatting with Mixers online, Perrie, 27, admitted: "I recently found out I have a slipped disc and tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance."

"But it's worth it."

Am I the only one worried with what perrie said about the slipped disc tear in her spine? Like I literally can’t stop thinking about it — maya (@butterfli3ss1) October 30, 2020

perrie seriously needs to take care of herself if she’s hurt her spine — paige🕊 (@paigeenatasha) October 30, 2020

Ever the professional, Perrie performed their latest track, choreography and all, on Little Mix: The Search and you wouldn't have even known the Geordie star had suffered any injury at all.

An insider told this publication: "Perrie is in pain with her back but she is soldiering on."

"It is a very uncomfortable injury to have but she's not going to let anything put a stop to Little Mix's mesmerising performances."

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade have a jam-packed schedule with the live shows of their TV talent show kicking off.

Jade Thirlwall was forced to dial in via video link as she had come in contact with someone who had Coronavirus.

The band also recently revealed they're hosting the 2020 MTV European Music Awards which will take place on 8th November just two days after 'Confetti' drops on 6th November.

So, it's safe to say they have a lot on their plate!

We just hope Perrie gets enough rest so she can be healed in time to serve us more of Little Mix's incredible performances with their new era.

