You Star Penn Badgley And Wife Domino Kirke Welcome First Baby Together

Penn Badgley and his wife have welcome their first baby together. Picture: Getty / Domino Kirke/Instagram

You actor Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke gave birth to their first baby together.

You’s Joe Goldberg actor Penn Badgley, 33, and his wife Domino Kirke, 36 have welcomed their first baby together after she suffered two miscarriages.

Sharing the news of their new arrival on Instagram Stories, Domino posted a picture of their little one sleeping beside her as Penn stretched out on the bed in front of them.

Domino, a doula, and Netflix star Penn have been married for three years.

Domino Kirke posted this photo of her new arrival. Picture: Domino Kirke/Instagram

Earlier this year, Domino revealed her pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages.

She explained in a post alongside her blossoming baby bump: "On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing.

"After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.

"As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.

Domino Kirke has a son from a previous relationship. Picture: Getty

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Domino is the co-founder of Carriage House Birth, which provides services for pregnant women.

She has a 10-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.

