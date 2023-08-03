A Painting Of Harry Styles Will Hang In The National Portrait Gallery

3 August 2023, 12:04

Harry Styles sat for a David Hockney portrait
Harry Styles sat for a David Hockney portrait. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Creative minds collided when Harry Styles met David Hockney.

David Hockney has painted pop superstar Harry Styles for a portrait which will be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery.

The world-famous artist painted Harry in his studio in Normandy, France last May.

In the vibrant portrait Harry wore an orange and red striped cardigan with his trademark pearl necklace and jeans, his typical off-duty attire.

Harry’s painting is one of 30 new portraits which will be displayed at the gallery in London from 2 November, part of the David Hockey: Drawing from Life exhibit.

Harry Styles Got A Tattoo For Ex Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles promotes new song Satellite

Harry Styles was painted by David Hockney
Harry Styles was painted by David Hockney. Picture: Getty

The ‘Satellite’ singer was painted over the course of two days but Hockney wasn’t aware of the level of stardom that sat before him.

“I wasn’t really aware of his celebrity then,” he told Vogue. “He was just another person who came to the studio.”

Meanwhile, Harry said of the artistic honour: “David Hockney has been reinventing the way we look at the world for decades. It was a complete privilege to be painted by him.”

Hockney’s exhibit opened back in February 2020, only to be shut down by the pandemic weeks later.

Harry Styles is a fan of David Hockney
Harry Styles is a fan of David Hockney. Picture: Getty

The exhibition will return with new portraits in November; Hockney also painted his late mother and former partner, curator Gregory Evans.

Harry has been a life-long fan of the artist’s work, even wearing a pair of hand-painted Bode cords that featured an illustration of the creator by Aayushia Khowala for his Vogue shoot in 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lizzo has broken her silence after being accused of multiple allegations by her former dancers

Lizzo Shares Statement Amid Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment Allegations

Love Island's Scott van der Sluis and Paige Turley were hanging out

Love Island’s Scott Van Der Sluis Spotted Hanging Out With Paige Turley After Series 10 Final

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Info

Taylor is an IRL angel...

9 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans And Crew

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney shared tributes in honour of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Share Heartfelt Tributes To Angus Cloud

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star