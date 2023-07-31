Harry Styles Got A Tattoo For Ex Olivia Wilde

31 July 2023, 12:54

Harry Styles has 'Olivia' tattooed on his thigh
Harry Styles has 'Olivia' tattooed on his thigh. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has a tribute to ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde amongst his extensive tattoo collection.

Harry Styles is celebrating the end of his two-year tour, Love on Tour, and as he takes some time off he’s been spending time in Italy with his showbiz pals.

The ‘Satellite’ singer was joined by James Corden and his wife Julia on a boat trip in Bolsena where he was pictured flashing his tattoo collection while topless, in snaps obtained by MailOnline.

And there’s one tattoo which seems to be a new addition, as it clearly reads ‘Olivia’ on his upper thigh.

Harry Styles Marks The End Of ‘Love On Tour’ With Emotional Speech & Message To Fans

Harry Styles flustered by fan’s risqué response

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dated for two years
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dated for two years. Picture: Getty

It’s just above ‘colazione’ which is Italian for breakfast.

Harry and Olivia dated for two years until they broke up in November 2022, after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry, Darling which she directed.

However, it could be that the inking is actually a reference to One Direction’s 2015 song ‘Olivia’, which the band previously described as ‘not necessarily’ about a girl.

Harry himself said ‘it doesn’t have to be so literal’ during the album’s listening party, adding it could even be interpreted as a feeling or a place. The song was on the boys’ album ‘Made In The AM’.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde starred together in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde starred together in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Also joining Harry, James and Julia was model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her fiancé Xander Ritz, who is believed to be close friends with the pop star.

It’s thought Harry has a property near to Bolsena.

His international tour came to an end just days prior in Italy, after two years on the road.

He began the tour in September 2021, playing 169 concerts in 23 months.

