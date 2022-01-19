What To Do With Original Harry Styles Tour Tickets As He Announces New ‘Love On Tour’ Dates

Harry Styles fans' tickets purchased two years ago are no longer valid for Love On Tour. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has released a string of new tour dates, but unfortunately for original ticket holders who bought them in 2019 they’ve had their purchases cancelled.

Harry Styles is heading on a stadium tour when he returns to the UK with Love On Tour later this year.

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker is kicking off the UK and Europe dates in Glasgow as he takes over high-capacity venues including Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

While fans are in tears of joy at the announcement, some have been left wondering what to do with the tickets they bought almost two years ago.

Harry Styles has announced a stadium tour across the UK and Europe for 2022. Picture: Live Nation

Harry was originally set to hit up seven arenas in the UK such as The O2 in London and Utilita in Sheffield when he first released his Love On Tour dates in November 2019, dates which were rescheduled on more than one occasion due to the pandemic.

But now he’s taking over much larger venues, and some fans with original tickets are wondering what to do next.

Here’s what to do if you’ve got now-invalid tickets to Harry’s tour…

The ticket provider fans originally used to buy Love On Tour tickets should soon be in touch with information about your ticket purchase.

Harry Styles is bringing Love On Tour to the UK and Europe. Picture: Getty

Many websites are sending emails explaining the shows they initially bought tickets for have now been cancelled and that they should soon get a full refund.

However, some fans have been sharing on Twitter that Harry has included a message himself informing people with cancelled tickets they’ll have access to an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale.

It reads: “I’m so happy to announce ‘Love On Tour 2022’ Stadium dates in the UK. If you had tickets for the arena shows, you are invited to an exclusive 48-hour Exclusive Presale from 9am on January 24th. Thank you so much, I’m so excited. I love you. H.”

If you haven't had an email explaining what to do just yet, we advise you get in touch with your original ticket provider.

