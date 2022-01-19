Harry Styles’ Stadium Tour Announcement Has The Best Reaction Social Media’s Ever Seen

19 January 2022, 15:59

Harry Styles is heading on a stadium tour
Harry Styles is heading on a stadium tour. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has just announced he’s heading on a stadium tour of the UK and there's a lot of emotion amongst fans right now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles is mending our hearts with the announcement he’s embarking on a string of UK stadium tour dates, as well as confirming new dates for the rest of Europe after having to postpone multiple times due to you-know-what.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer promised months ago he’d be back performing in his home country when he also confirmed new music would be on its way.

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

And in true Harry style ('scuse the pun), he’s come through on the first part.

Harry Styles is bringing Love on Tour to the UK and Europe
Harry Styles is bringing Love on Tour to the UK and Europe. Picture: Live Nation

After announcing his new tour dates for 2022, Twitter naturally erupted and it’s safe to say fans are not okay.

Harries have been waiting almost two whole years for the tour, so we totally get it.

“HARRYS COMING TO MANC JUNE 15 IVE JUST SOBBED IF I DONT GET TICKETS I WONT EXIST AFTER THE JAN 28th,” one fan tweeted.

Another rightfully declared it ‘Harry’s year’ given he’s also got two movies out this year AND is headlining Coachella.

“Coachella, tour, dwd, new music. 2022 IS HARRYS YEAR !!!!” They screamed.

“Harrys performing at stadiums thats so huge for him,” another proudly pointed out, and now we have tears too.

In a shock reality check that we’ve been in this pandemic for years, one young fan tweeted: “I was 12 when I bought tickets for Harry’s show and now I’m 15 goodbye,” one fan added.

Harry’s kicking off the year at Coachella before embarking on his tour dates in June, starting at Glasgow, Manchester and London before flying into Dublin and then the rest of Europe.

