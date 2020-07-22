One Direction Party Supplies You Can Make At Home For Their 10-Year Anniversary

One Direction fans have been stocking up on party supplies. Picture: Getty / Twitter

If you’re having a One Direction 10-year anniversary party, you’re probably on the hunt for some supplies.

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary is on 23 July, marking a decade since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were formed on The X Factor.

To mark the occasion, committed Directioners are of course marking the milestone with a party.

Some party supplies sold out ahead of the big day, with ‘happy birthday’ balloons for the boys being wiped from the shelves of the internet.

One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

But what party supplies can you make to decorate your home in honour of the iconic boyband, One Direction?

If you struggle to find stores shipping products in time for 23 July, you can always make your own by simply printing a few pictures of the boys.

One easy option is to print a pictures of Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis and Zayn, cut out their beautiful faces and stick them onto cocktail sticks into cupcakes for a swift spread of sweet treats.

Given that the boys’ trademark merch was always mainly white, blue and red, simply dressing in the iconic colours is ideal if you want to low-key acknowledge the day.

Pinterest is also full of cake recipes for 1D goodies you can easily bake, such as these cookies you can recreate with some red, white and blue icing.

SHSJSJ SHOULD I DRINK OUT OF THESE ONE DIRECTION PARTY CUPS FOR MY BDAY TOMORROW HSJASJ I ALSO HAVE PAPER PLATES AND A TABLE COVER THAT MATCH WITH THEM pic.twitter.com/uN662Pu7N3 — ruby¹ᴰ fool’s gold stan || loves evie🪁 (@ROCKETRHAPSODY) July 21, 2020

i bought one direction party supplies for the 23rd 😳 #noregrets — 𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕖𝕪// seeing harry!! (@nohayleyprtestd) July 17, 2020

And if you’ve kept old magazine articles of either Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis you don’t mind chopping up – cut out their faces and glue them onto cardboard, cutting out holes for the eyes and mouth for an easy face mask for you to recreate their ‘One Way or Another’ music video with.

A lot of fans have also managed to get their hands on party plates, paper cups and table cloths all with old snaps of the boys on.

From Amazon you can still get your hands on a number of items which would arrive in time for the weekend – if you’re delaying the celebrations for a proper party that’s not on a weeknight.

And if you’re a true Directioner, dust off all the merchandise you’ve gathered over the years and pin it around the house like the committed fan you are.

