One Direction Fans Beg Madame Tussauds To Let Them Keep The Band's Wax Work Body Parts

One Direction's wax figures are being retired. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

One Direction mania reached a whole new level after it emerged Madame Tussauds was retiring the band's wax figures.

One Direction fans have been bombarding Madame Tussauds with messages on social media, asking to keep the wax work body parts of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik after the figures were stored away.

Madame Tussauds kept The X Factor boyband's lookalikes despite the boys carving out solo careers following the group's hiatus in 2016.

Fans have been asking for very specific body parts including lips, limbs and little fingers of the pop stars.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Harry's hair (obviously), Liam's waistcoat and Louis' trainers are also said to have received numerous offers.

Directioners are even reportedly offering to pay delivery costs to have the figures delivered to their homes.

General manager of the museum said: “Six years on from going their separate ways, the number of requests we’ve received from One Direction fans offering to take ownership of all, or part of, our One Direction figures now they’ve been retired shows what an impact they’ve made on their fans.

“One superfan even said they’d be willing to hire a private jet from Sydney to fly the figures out to them!

One Direction's wax work figures in 2013 when they were first revealed. Picture: Alamy

The One Direction boys with their wax figures. Picture: Getty

“One Direction’s figures have been an important part of Madame Tussauds London for nine years and while we know some fans will be sad to no longer be able to visit the band’s figures, the time has come to bid them a fond farewell. This move is to make way for the exciting reimagining of our much-loved music zone which will allow guests to step into the spotlight themselves like never before."

1D's wax figures were revealed in 2013 and at the time the group posed for a photo with their lookalike creations.

In 2020, after it was announced the boys' figures would eventually be removed, Niall joked during an Instagram Live he'd 'knock on the door' until it was reinstalled, saying: "Yeah I don't live too far from there so Im going to knock on the door until its back up!"

Time to start a'knocking we think, Niall.

