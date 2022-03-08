One Direction Fans Beg Madame Tussauds To Let Them Keep The Band's Wax Work Body Parts

8 March 2022, 17:21

One Direction's wax figures are being retired
One Direction's wax figures are being retired. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

One Direction mania reached a whole new level after it emerged Madame Tussauds was retiring the band's wax figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction fans have been bombarding Madame Tussauds with messages on social media, asking to keep the wax work body parts of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik after the figures were stored away.

Madame Tussauds kept The X Factor boyband's lookalikes despite the boys carving out solo careers following the group's hiatus in 2016.

Are One Direction Still Friends? Inside Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam & Zayn's Relationships Now

Fans have been asking for very specific body parts including lips, limbs and little fingers of the pop stars.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016
One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Harry's hair (obviously), Liam's waistcoat and Louis' trainers are also said to have received numerous offers.

Directioners are even reportedly offering to pay delivery costs to have the figures delivered to their homes.

General manager of the museum said: “Six years on from going their separate ways, the number of requests we’ve received from One Direction fans offering to take ownership of all, or part of, our One Direction figures now they’ve been retired shows what an impact they’ve made on their fans.

“One superfan even said they’d be willing to hire a private jet from Sydney to fly the figures out to them!

One Direction's wax work figures in 2013 when they were first revealed
One Direction's wax work figures in 2013 when they were first revealed. Picture: Alamy
The One Direction boys with their wax figures
The One Direction boys with their wax figures. Picture: Getty

“One Direction’s figures have been an important part of Madame Tussauds London for nine years and while we know some fans will be sad to no longer be able to visit the band’s figures, the time has come to bid them a fond farewell. This move is to make way for the exciting reimagining of our much-loved music zone which will allow guests to step into the spotlight themselves like never before."

1D's wax figures were revealed in 2013 and at the time the group posed for a photo with their lookalike creations.

In 2020, after it was announced the boys' figures would eventually be removed, Niall joked during an Instagram Live he'd 'knock on the door' until it was reinstalled, saying: "Yeah I don't live too far from there so Im going to knock on the door until its back up!"

Time to start a'knocking we think, Niall.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March

10 Influential Women To Follow On International Women’s Day

Features

Here's your International Women's Day watch list...

Celebrate International Women's Day With These Film & TV Picks

Sydney Sweeney has dyed her hair red and fans can't get enough of her new look!

Sydney Sweeney Debuts Red Hair Transformation & We Are Obsessed

The Duke of Hastings won't appear in season two of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 2: Where Is Simon Actor Regé-Jean Page?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star