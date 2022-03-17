All The One Direction Lyrics Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

Struggling for an Instagram caption? There’s nothing like One Direction lyrics to do the trick…

If you’re a die-hard One Direction fan (because, of course, you are?!) then you’ll know it feels wrong to upload a photo without a caption accompanied by some lyrics from the boys.

Let’s be honest, what’s the point in a post if you can’t quote Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik?

Struggling to find which lyrics to use? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a roundup of the perfect 1D lyrics to use for your next Instagram caption…

Look no further if you need some One Direction lyrics for your next Instagram caption. Picture: Alamy

The best One Direction lyrics for a summertime holiday caption

“There’s no other place I’d ever wanna go” – Stockholm Syndrome

“Summertime and butterflies” - Olivia

“Escape from the city and follow the sun” – Ready To Run

“How many nights does it take to count the stars” - Infinity

“Straight off the plane to a new hotel” - Midnight Memories

“The good champagne, and private planes” - History

The One Direction lyrics you need for every occasion. Picture: Alamy

The best One Direction lyrics for when you’re in your feels

“Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes” – Night Changes

“I’m half a heart without you” - Half A Heart

“I was so stupid for letting you go” - Still The One

“Your hand fits in mine like it's made just for me” - Little Things

“Won't you stay 'til the a.m.?” - AM

The best One Direction lyrics to caption a party photo

“Let’s have another toast to the girl almighty” – Girl Almighty

“And we danced all night” – Best Song Ever

“Tonight let’s get some, and live while we’re young” – Live While We’re Young

“Crazy in love, dancing on the ceiling” – Better Than Words

“Wanna stay up and party the weekend away and not know when to quit” - Never Enough

