Niall Horan Fans Can't Get Enough Of His TikTok Era

17 March 2022, 15:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has returned to TikTok for the first time in four months and fans can’t get over it!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan’s return to TikTok has gone viral after he hopped back on the app to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish singer used a split screen to react to American comedian Michael Sable’s spoof guide on marking the cultural celebration.

Inside Harry Styles' Pleasing Pop-Up Shop In London

Firstly, Michael joked that Irish people hate it when you shorten ‘St Patrick’s Day’ to ‘St Paddy’s Day’ - and insisted on calling it ‘St Patty’s Day’.

Let’s just say Niall didn’t look pleased as he quickly responded: “Nope, never.”

Niall Horan has returned to TikTok
Niall Horan has returned to TikTok. Picture: @niallhoran/TikTok
Niall Horan reacted to an American comedian's take on St Patrick's Day
Niall Horan reacted to an American comedian's take on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Alamy

Michael went on to encourage St Patrick’s Day celebrators to ‘bring green food dye with you’ to add to your pint of Guinness, claiming the bar staff would be ‘so impressed’ that they’d give you another pint on the house.

It’s fair to say the video was quickly disapproved by the former One Direction star, who even captioned his TikTok with a warning: “Never do any of this.”

Naturally, fans were obsessing over Niall’s hilarious post as it had been four months since he made an appearance on TikTok.

“Niall: questioning the whole video,” penned one fan.

Niall Horan fans are obsessed with his TikTok era
Niall Horan fans are obsessed with his TikTok era. Picture: Alamy

“Niall is the only Irish person ever,” joked another.

Fans even made sure to remind the ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker that his presence had been missed, as another said: “LONG TIME NO SEE.”

We’re living for Niall’s TikTok era!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are all of the best One Direction lyrics for your next Instagram caption

All The One Direction Lyrics Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

All the details on Stormzy's new music

Everything We Know About Stormzy's Third Album So Far: From Release Date To Features

Little Mix are preparing for their April-May tour

Every Photo And Video Little Mix Have Teased From Their Tour Rehearsals

A new marvel film is coming with Sydney and Dakota

Sydney Sweeney And Dakota Johnson To Co-Star In New Female-Fronted Marvel Film

Kim Kardashian opened up about her split from Kanye West in The Kardashians teaser

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Harshly ‘Told Me My Career Is Over’ As She Reflects On Split
Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend every weekend

Win The Ultimate Shopping Spree This Winning Weekend

Radio

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star