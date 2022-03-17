Niall Horan Fans Can't Get Enough Of His TikTok Era

Niall Horan has returned to TikTok for the first time in four months and fans can’t get over it!

Niall Horan’s return to TikTok has gone viral after he hopped back on the app to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish singer used a split screen to react to American comedian Michael Sable’s spoof guide on marking the cultural celebration.

Firstly, Michael joked that Irish people hate it when you shorten ‘St Patrick’s Day’ to ‘St Paddy’s Day’ - and insisted on calling it ‘St Patty’s Day’.

Let’s just say Niall didn’t look pleased as he quickly responded: “Nope, never.”

Niall Horan has returned to TikTok. Picture: @niallhoran/TikTok

Niall Horan reacted to an American comedian's take on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Alamy

Michael went on to encourage St Patrick’s Day celebrators to ‘bring green food dye with you’ to add to your pint of Guinness, claiming the bar staff would be ‘so impressed’ that they’d give you another pint on the house.

It’s fair to say the video was quickly disapproved by the former One Direction star, who even captioned his TikTok with a warning: “Never do any of this.”

Naturally, fans were obsessing over Niall’s hilarious post as it had been four months since he made an appearance on TikTok.

“Niall: questioning the whole video,” penned one fan.

Niall Horan fans are obsessed with his TikTok era. Picture: Alamy

“Niall is the only Irish person ever,” joked another.

Fans even made sure to remind the ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker that his presence had been missed, as another said: “LONG TIME NO SEE.”

We’re living for Niall’s TikTok era!

