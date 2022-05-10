Here's How To Play One Direction Heardle

10 May 2022, 14:50

One Direction Heardle is the addictive twist on the audio game
One Direction Heardle is the addictive twist on the audio game. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

One Direction Heardle has arrived! Here's how you can play...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heardle is the game we all can't stop playing, and now there's even a One Direction edition to try!

First came Wordle; the word-guessing game that's had us all captivated since the start of the year, and then came Heardle; the musical version of the game that challenged players to guess what song is playing from just a few seconds of audio.

A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle in October 2021, with the letter game paving the way for fan-fueled spin-offs to take the internet by storm.

There was Taylordle, then Harry Styles Heardle and now fans can guess what songs are playing from 1D's discography too!

Here how...

One Direction now has their own edition of Heardle
One Direction now has their own edition of Heardle. Picture: Alamy
Here are the rules to One Direction Heardle
Here are the rules to One Direction Heardle. Picture: One Direction Heardle

How to play One Direction Heardle

Here's how One Direction Heardle works...

Every day, users are given one song to correctly guess within six attempts. You will be given a one-second snippet of the song, with each incorrect try, players unlock another short clip of the track – ranging from one to five seconds in length.

The clips used from the song can be from any section of the track, but typically will try and make players predict the right tune from the introduction!

Do you think you can correctly identify all of One Direction's songs from just one second of audio?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

How To Watch Little Mix's Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two

How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Her Baby Boy?

Are Little Mix splitting up?

Are Little Mix Splitting Up After The Confetti Tour?

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star