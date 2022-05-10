Here's How To Play One Direction Heardle

One Direction Heardle is the addictive twist on the audio game. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

One Direction Heardle has arrived! Here's how you can play...

Heardle is the game we all can't stop playing, and now there's even a One Direction edition to try!

First came Wordle; the word-guessing game that's had us all captivated since the start of the year, and then came Heardle; the musical version of the game that challenged players to guess what song is playing from just a few seconds of audio.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle in October 2021, with the letter game paving the way for fan-fueled spin-offs to take the internet by storm.

There was Taylordle, then Harry Styles Heardle and now fans can guess what songs are playing from 1D's discography too!

Here how...

One Direction now has their own edition of Heardle. Picture: Alamy

Here are the rules to One Direction Heardle. Picture: One Direction Heardle

How to play One Direction Heardle

Here's how One Direction Heardle works...

Every day, users are given one song to correctly guess within six attempts. You will be given a one-second snippet of the song, with each incorrect try, players unlock another short clip of the track – ranging from one to five seconds in length.

The clips used from the song can be from any section of the track, but typically will try and make players predict the right tune from the introduction!

Do you think you can correctly identify all of One Direction's songs from just one second of audio?

