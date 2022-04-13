Here’s How To Play Harry Styles Heardle

The Harry Styles inspired Heardle is here! Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles Heardle has fans hooked – here's how to play the game centred around the pop star's endless slew of hits...

You’ve heard of Wordle, now get ready for the Harry Styles edition of Heardle.

What better way to give your Styler knowledge the ultimate test than with the spin-ff game that's taken the internet by storm?

Wordle caught the attention of the Twitter at the start of the year, with everyone posting non-stop about their word-guessing abilities. An audio-based version of the game soon followed...

The original game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021, sees a player try and guess a five-letter word correctly in just six attempts. His concept has spawned many recreations such as Taylordle, for Taylor Swift fans, and now Harry Styles Heardle!

Harry Styles has his own Wordle game. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been hooked ever since discovering the game inspired by the One Direction star – here’s how you can play.

What is Heardle?

Heardle adds a musical twist to the word game. Players are given six tries to correctly guess a song from just a few seconds of audio.

You are given another second of the song with each try until you use up your six attempts!

How to play Harry Styles Heardle

The edition of Heardle inspired by the 'As It Was' singer follows the same rule but all songs used hail from Styles' discography.

Fans a treated to one Harry song each and every day to try and guess! Can you recognise the pop star's singles with just a one-second listen?

