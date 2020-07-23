What Is One Direction’s Big Announcement? What The Boys Have In Store For Fans

23 July 2020, 13:51

One Direction have fans hopeful they're making a big announcement
One Direction have fans hopeful they're making a big announcement. Picture: Getty

One Direction fans are hoping for a big announcement – here’s what we know about the rumoured planned surprise.

One Direction fans are marking 10 years since the group were put together and after months of anticipation for how Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan would acknowledge the big day, Directioners are inching closer to something new from the boys.

Louis Tomlinson Is ‘So Proud’ Of One Direction Bandmates In Heartfelt Post Celebrating Their 10-Year Anniversary

After the group’s PR co-ordinator Simon Jones announced the boys would have a special anniversary website launching on 23 July, fans are hoping for a big announcement from the boys – especially as they tweeted the day before: "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10Yearsof1D” to their 31 million followers.

Is there a big announcement from One Direction, and what is it?

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015
One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

While it hasn’t yet been revealed whether the boys are announcing anything new, we do know there will be an anniversary video dropping soon.

When Simon Jones unveiled the special anniversary website, he also revealed there would be a video to mark the occasion too.

The video will look back at the boys’ journey from The X Factor to the day they went on hiatus, with fan moments, never-before-seen pictures and rarely seen videos put together in a montage to mark the big day.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a count down on 1D’s YouTube channel to 4pm today (23 July), titled 10 Years of One Direction.

Whether they’ll make any sort of announcement alongside the video remains unknown, but fans will forever be hopeful for a proper reunion between the lads.

We’ll have to wait and see.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

X Factor gave a shoutout to One Direction on their 10th anniversary.

X Factor Shares One Direction Throwback Video Diaries From 2010 To Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary
Britney Spears has two sons. But who are her children?

Britney Spears Children: Who Are Her Sons?

Niall Horan said One Direction is 'such a major part of our lives'.

Niall Horan Posts One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Tribute, Says Boys Shared ‘Unbelievable Memories Together’
Taylor Swift dropping 'Folklore' her surprise eighth album at midnight

Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Album 'Folklore' At Midnight Tonight!

Louis Tomlinson said what One Direction 'did together was incredible'.

Louis Tomlinson Is ‘So Proud’ Of One Direction Bandmates In Heartfelt Post Celebrating Their 10-Year Anniversary
One Direction fans are celebrating 10 years of the boy band in some incredibly creative ways

How One Direction Fans Are Celebrating 10 Years Of 1D – From Listening Parties To Cake Making

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music