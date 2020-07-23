What Is One Direction’s Big Announcement? What The Boys Have In Store For Fans

One Direction have fans hopeful they're making a big announcement. Picture: Getty

One Direction fans are hoping for a big announcement – here’s what we know about the rumoured planned surprise.

One Direction fans are marking 10 years since the group were put together and after months of anticipation for how Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan would acknowledge the big day, Directioners are inching closer to something new from the boys.

Louis Tomlinson Is ‘So Proud’ Of One Direction Bandmates In Heartfelt Post Celebrating Their 10-Year Anniversary

After the group’s PR co-ordinator Simon Jones announced the boys would have a special anniversary website launching on 23 July, fans are hoping for a big announcement from the boys – especially as they tweeted the day before: "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10Yearsof1D” to their 31 million followers.

Is there a big announcement from One Direction, and what is it?

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

While it hasn’t yet been revealed whether the boys are announcing anything new, we do know there will be an anniversary video dropping soon.

When Simon Jones unveiled the special anniversary website, he also revealed there would be a video to mark the occasion too.

A new video is set to premiere on One Direction’s Youtube account at 4pm BST. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dREQbHGG0j — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) July 23, 2020

The video will look back at the boys’ journey from The X Factor to the day they went on hiatus, with fan moments, never-before-seen pictures and rarely seen videos put together in a montage to mark the big day.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a count down on 1D’s YouTube channel to 4pm today (23 July), titled 10 Years of One Direction.

Whether they’ll make any sort of announcement alongside the video remains unknown, but fans will forever be hopeful for a proper reunion between the lads.

We’ll have to wait and see.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News