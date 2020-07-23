Exclusive

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Liam Payne has detailed the very moment he was picked to become part of One Direction.

Liam Payne joined Capital Breakfast on One Direction’s 10-year anniversary, sharing all the special memories he holds from the boyband’s early days and beyond.

Moments before chatting to Roman Kemp, Sian and Sonny, Liam tweeted the text message he sent to his dad minutes after One Direction had ben formed on The X Factor, with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Explaining the old school text, Liam detailed the moment producers chased him and bandmate Niall to bring them back to studios.



What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020

He recalled: “It was in-between us and another girl band who got made the same time and we got off the stage and I sneakily text my dad.

“We’d already told everyone we weren’t through, me and Niall had our suitcases, were on our way to the train station and someone ran and got us and I thought ‘what are they doing with us doing now?’.

“I kind of knew something funky was going on but they put us in a room with all of the under 25 boys, so we were all stod in their waiting - I feel sorry for those guys who were pulled back but didn’t get put back in, but that was the text I sent my dad and since then it’s 10 years here we are!”

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010. Picture: Getty

While on the show, Liam also spoke about the moment he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, admitting he later had to ask Cheryl why she didn’t join the other judges in giving him a standing ovation.

He also revealed his favourite all time 1D song is ‘Once in a Lifetime’, a song they never performed live but holds “a special place” in his heart.

