Liam Payne Reveals First Impressions Of His One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne's told Roman Kemp his hilarious first impressions of his One Direction bandmates, from finding himself in a loud and rowdy bunch, to not understanding how it would work with Niall being from Ireland!

Liam Payne has revealed his initial thoughts about his One Direction bandmates when they were first formed in 2010 on The X Factor whilst chatting on Capital Breakfast and we're in hysterics at what the 'Stack It Up singer had to say about them.

One Direction's ten year anniversary celebration is finally here, and to commemorate the day, the 'Stack It Up' singer chatted to Roman, Sonny and Sian all about his time in the band.

Liam Payne explains his first impressions of One Direction bandmates. Picture: Global/ Getty Images

Liam said: "At first I don't know why it was so confusing to me that Niall was from Ireland, because I was thinking, 'how is this going to work, he's from like a whole other country, he's not even from nearby, how is this going to happen?!'"

"Then I remember we had a conversation straight off the bat, we decided to measure each other's heights because that's how it would be in photos of who would be in the middle... we were so young though."

"You think you know everything at the time."

He also described the newbies not wanting to tread on each others toes when they first started working together.

Liam said: "When we first got together and went down to Harry's house to rehearse, we didn't really have the heart to tell each other who should sing what bit or make cut throat decisions because we were all trying to find their place."

"So we all used to do it in unison, which was the most horrible thing I've ever heard in my life."

On the rowdy nature of the group, Liam said it helped him to 'grow down' and tap into his sillier side.

Liam said: "It was crazy to be involved with this group of really rowdy boys, for me, I'd never really had that many loud- like, all my friends are quite quiet- but then you'd put Louis and Zayn into a room and it used to go off all the time."

"I remember being in hotel rooms and plates were being thrown out the window."

Elsewhere in their chat, Liam recounted him and Niall walking to the train station after they were booted off X Factor, only for someone to chase them down, bringing them back to the studio and form one of the biggest boybands of all time.

Liam also revealed his favourite 1D song of all time, and it's not what we were expecting it to be!

