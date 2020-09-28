One Direction’s 10-Year Anniversary Made The Boys Half A Million Pounds Richer In One Week

28 September 2020, 17:10

One Direction made half a million pounds within the week of their 10-year anniversary
One Direction made half a million pounds within the week of their 10-year anniversary. Picture: PA

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary celebrations only boosted the boys’ income.

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary was the occasion fans were long hoping would come with an announcement they were set to make some sort of return, but the day passed with not even a glimmer of a reunion.

While each of the members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, honoured the milestone with reflective social media posts, fans didn’t receive the news they’d hoped for.

Directioners around the world held celebrations of their own in the form of parties and live-streaming events – and we threw our own here – while the boys’ team shared a video of the band’s career highlights.

And although it wasn’t the huge event fans were hoping it would be, it did help boost the group’s multi-million pound fortune as Directioners streamed their music in celebration.

In fact, the group earned half a million pounds in less than one week because of the big day.

1D’s Spotify streams, where every stream is worth £0.0034 increased by 159.5 million in the week following their anniversary, meaning they raked in more than £540,132 through the app in just one week according to data analysed by Bad Blood Bank.

And with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer taken into account – their earnings were most likely much higher.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015
Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

One Direction’s most popular songs; ‘Story of My Life’. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and ’Best Song Ever’ saw a collective 17.3 million increase in streams as fans took a trip down memory lane.

And when it comes to the boys’ solo songs, Zayn Malik’s ‘Pillowtalk’ boasted the highest earnings per follower than any of the others’ solo tracks.

Zayn remained tight-lipped on the day of 1D’s 10-year anniversary, continuing to focus on his solo career after he quit the band in 2015.

