Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Not Done With Her Movie Career Just Yet

10 January 2024, 13:34

Olivia Rodrigo said she's not done with her movie career yet
Olivia Rodrigo said she's not done with her movie career yet. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Olivia Rodrigo continues to prove just how much of an unstoppable force she is, with plans to return to acting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo rose into the spotlight thanks to High School Musical: The Musical – The Series but it was her song ‘Drivers Licence’ that put her on the musical map and since then she’s had two sensational albums and three GRAMMY wins.

However, she’s not done with acting just yet and recently shared plans to star in a movie so she can branch out her story telling into another format.

She told Variety she’d love to star in a film: “I love movies, I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.”

Olivia, who turns 21 in February, added: “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

Olivia Rodrigo wants to star in a film
Olivia Rodrigo wants to star in a film. Picture: Getty

Before starring in HSMTMTS Olivia also had roles in Bizaardvark, also on the Disney Channel, and New Girl.

Olivia played Nini in the musical TV series, opposite Joshua Bassett who played Ricky. During their days together on the show it was rumoured they were in a relationship and it’s heavily speculated that her song ‘Drivers License’ is about him.

Most recently Olivia provided her vocals to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes for the soundtrack song ‘Can’t Catch Me’.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2022
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2022. Picture: Getty

The song’s been shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars.

Later this year Olivia’s going on tour in the UK and Europe after releasing her second album ‘GUTS’ in May 2023.

Her sophomore album was a huge success and included songs like ‘all-American b****’, ‘bad idea right?’, ‘vampire’ and ‘lacy’.

