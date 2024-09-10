Exclusive

The NTAs Will Open 'Very Different' This Year, Host Joel Dommett Says

10 September 2024, 09:51

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast
Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

National Television Awards host Joel Dommett gave Capital Breakfast a big NTAs tease!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ready to "celebrate the best in telly", Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast ahead of hosting the National Television Awards for the fourth year in a row.

The NTAs 2024 take place at The O2 on Wednesday 11th September and Joel told us that they are going to be "doing something very different for the opening of the NTAs this year".

Talking to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, he said: "We are starting it slightly different, we're basically - I'm gonna tease it - we're just doing something very different for the opening of the NTAs this year.

Joel Dommett put on the CBA awards for the team
Joel Dommett put on the 'CBAs' for the breakfast team. Picture: Global

"Big tease! I'm not going to say anything more than that but it's very exciting and potentially will go wrong."

In what might've been Freudian slip he hinted to it the NTAs opening with a dance sequence, before surprising the team with the CBAs, aka the Capital Breakfast Awards, he said: "I've got a real big surprise for you guys, it's going to be huge."

Sian quizzed: "Are we going to be in the opening of the NTAs?!"

"Yes you are, get your dancing shoes on people," Joel joked.

The National Television Awards will broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Wednesday 11th September, and you can also stream the show on Prime Video.

Listen back to Joel Dommett's interview and find out who won the 'CBAs' on Global Player.

