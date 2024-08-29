Exclusive

Jeff Goldblum Reveals How He Stays Demure, Cutesy And Mindful

Jeff Goldblum talks Kaos, being demure and having a Brat summer. Picture: Global/Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Jeff Goldblum came into Capital breakfast to talk all about his brand-new series Kaos - and he was extremely demure about it.

On the day Kaos hit Netflix in the UK, the legendary actor Jeff Goldblum caused chaos on Capital Breakfast.

Jeff, who plays Zeus in the brand-new show reimagining Greek mythology, brought all of the vibes when chatting to Will Manning, who's in for Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

From revealing his pre-filming playlist to letting us know how he's remained demure, cutesy and mindful this summer, Jeff set the tone for the day, and it was a very happy - and maybe a tad hectic - one.

Jeff Goldblum is cutesy and mindful in our iconic interview!

Unlike his Kaos character Zeus, who he described as an 'megalomaniac narcissist', the Jurassic Park actor said: "I'm demure, I'm cutesy, and I'm... that's right, what's the other thing? ...And mindful, I'm all three of those things."

On how he stays those three things he said: "Our band, Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra is coming out with our fourth album after the first of the year.

"There's some surprise, great singers with us. We're playing live concerts - that's how I'm, being demure and mindful and cutesy."

"And also spreading the word about Kaos and then I'll be spreading the word about, well I bet I'll be back here talking about Wicked," he said, which was very mindful of him.

Janet McTeer as Hera and Jeff Goldblum as Zeus. Picture: Netflix

Wicked, which comes to cinemas this November, will see Jeff star as The Wizard alongside icons like Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Evrio as Elphaba.

If you're confused and thinking, "What does it mean to be 'demure, cutesy, and mindful'?" our sister Capital Buzz has all the answers here.

When it came to having a 'BRAT summer' Jeff was less clued up, telling Will that he does enjoy the BRAT diet which is bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast and is, according to Google AI, used to help digestive issues and definitely has no relation to Charli XCX.

Kaos is available on Netflix now.

