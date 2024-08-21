Comedian Mo Gilligan Launches Brand-New Global Podcast 'Beginning, Middle & End'

Mo Gilligan has launched his latest podcast 'Beginning, Middle & End' on Global Player.

Triple BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan is going to be sitting down with some of the biggest stars in the biz for his brand-new podcast 'Beginning, Middle & End', which launched today (August 21st) on Global Player.

The comedian from Lambeth, London is going to be joined by the likes of Jonathan Ross, Emily Attack and Joel Dommett - to name a few of his hand-picked guests.

The celebrity interview podcast will see Mo finding out the moments that made his guests stars, deep-diving into who they are now and exploring the legacies they want to leave.

Mo's first 'Beginning, Middle & End' episode features an exclusive interview with TV legend Jonathan Ross, who shared stories about meeting some of the most renowned A-listers like actor Tom Hardy and rapper Eminem.

"Tom Hardy was great. Tom Hardy came round to my house one day. At one stage Tom was telling me about his workout [which was] to carry [his personal trainer] upstairs.

"I went, 'You couldn't', and he picked me up and showed me how he could carry me up the stairs. [I thought] no one's going to believe this," Jonathan revealed to Mo.

As well as household names, Mo will be interviewing viral stars for his podcast, including the ultra-successful podcasters 'SHXTs N GIG' (aka James and Fuhad), two best friends who have a built an epic online community.

Listen to 'Beginning, Middle & End' on Global Player, new episodes drop every Wednesday.