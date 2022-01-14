North West Just Got Braces And Kardashian Fans Are Divided

By Capital FM

Kardashian fans have shared the same concern over North West’s braces.

North West is no stranger to going viral and her latest TikTok has fans divided after she revealed she got braces.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a clip of her new braces to her TikTok page, which she shares with her reality TV star mum, simply writing: “I got my braces.”

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on how grown-up North is now, with one penning: “I’m officially old,” while another called her, “adorable”.

However, some fans were left divided, with many concerned over whether the 8-year-old was too young for braces.

Fans are divided over North West's braces. Picture: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Some fans were concerned over whether North West is too young for braces. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

One fan tweeted: “Also isn’t north west like 8 years old, she has braces on?? How? like are her baby teeth all out already idek I had to have my last one pulled in 6th grade [sic].”

“North west getting braces at 8 years old is the most kardashian thing ever,” added another.

A third wrote: “North West already has braces?? How old is she?!”

i completelt forgot that north west is 8 years old.. why does an 8 year old have braces😭😭😭 — ellie (@auvrorsa) January 13, 2022

North West already has braces?? How old is she?! — Black Dennis (@briana_ariel) January 10, 2022

north west getting braces at 8 years old is the most kardashian thing ever — summer (@th1rteenf1lms) January 6, 2022

Another weighed in: “I completely forgot that north west is 8 years old.. why does an 8 year old have braces.”

According to the NHS website, ‘the ideal age to have braces is usually around 12 or 13, while a child's mouth and jaws are still growing’.

However, we’re sure there must be a reason North got them a bit early on!

