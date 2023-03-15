Nicola Peltz Talks About Her Friendship With 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez

15 March 2023, 10:54

Nicola calls Selena Gomez her "soul sister"
Nicola calls Selena Gomez her "soul sister".

By Savannah Roberts

Nicola Peltz speaks about her relationship with "soul sister" Selena Gomez, calling her "the kindest person ever".

In recent months, Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been spotted hanging out left, right and centre, soon being branded as a 'throuple'.

The trio famously rang in the new year together, vacationed in Mexico, got matching tattoos and frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram grids – it's safe to say, they're close!

Selena Gomez Says She's 'Forever In Debt' To Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

Nicola dished on her and her husband's close friendship with the pop star as she graced the front cover of Cosmopolitan's April/May issue, describing how they first met and how it led to them being joined at the hip.

She told the publication: "I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.

"And then we became super, super close," she explained her bond with Selena, "I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much."

Nicola had no shortage of kind words about the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress, revealing that she feels she's known her for years already.

The heiress continued: "She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever."

Nicola, who famously married Brooklyn Beckham in a star-studded luxury wedding last April, spoke about their relationship as a three, sharing that Selena and her husband get along like a house on fire.

When asked if Beckham and Gomez were close, she told the magazine: "Oh my god. We’re like, “Yeah, we are a throuple.” We are all three best friends."

Nicola spoke about the importance of female friendships, revealing that it's "so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on".

'Throuple' soon became a buzzword to describe the celebrities' friendship after Selena shared an Instagram hitting out at the headlines, she wrote: "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone."

