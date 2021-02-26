Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra

On Air Now
The All-New Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
26 February 2021, 16:32
Nick Jonas is back on the solo trail, with new song ‘Spaceman’ and its lyrics have us feeling all kinds of lonely.
Nick Jonas is among the many artists to take inspiration from the pandemic with his new song, ‘Spaceman’, all about feeling alone during this wild past year.
Two years after he and the Jonas Brothers made their comeback, Nick is back on his solo path and the lyrics to ‘Spaceman’ seem to hint at his heartache over being separated from wife Priyanka Chopra, who has an equally demanding career.
What Is Next For Nick Jonas As He Releases Latest Solo Music 'Spaceman'
After releasing his new song, Nick has a whole album ready for us, but while we await for even more creations from the youngest Jonas Brother, we’re decoding his lyrics to ‘Spaceman’…
Nick explained his new chapter is all about dealing with this “new normal” just like the rest of us.
Announcing his new album he said: ”I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead.”
For ‘Spaceman’ and pretty much the entire album wife Priyanka was Nick’s muse, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music: "I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie, and that’s when I started making the record.”
He also sends a message to fans in the lyrics too, encouraging them to stay strong with the bridge: 'Hard times make you love the view / Right now think I'm getting through / Only way that I can.'
Houston, think we got some problems
Find somebody who can solve 'em
I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
TV tells me what to think
Bad news, maybe I should drink
'Cause I feel like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote
And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't I'm a spaceman
Yeah, I'm a spaceman
And the numbers are high but we keep goin' down
'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around
I'm a spaceman
Yeah, I'm a spaceman
And I'm talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
I'm on my own, I'm a spacеman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
From thе dark side of the moon
I know that it's sad but it's true
I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
Out on my own
Mask off minute I get home
All safe now that I'm alone
Almost like a spaceman
I feel like a spaceman
Keep on thinking that we're close
No drugs still overdose
I'm in outer space, man I feel like a spaceman
And I'm talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
Out on my own, I'm a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
From the dark side of the moon
I know that it's sad but it's true
I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
Out on my own
Hard times make you love the view
Right now think I'm getting through
Only way that I can
But I feel like a spaceman
And I'm talking to you
But it never feels like it comes through
Out on my own, I'm a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
From the dark side of the moon
I know that it's sad but it's true
I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman
Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman
Out on my own
Don't wanna be alone
Don't wanna be
Don't wanna be out on my own
Don't wanna be alone
Don't wanna be
Don't wanna be out on my own
Spaceman (Ooh, ooh, I'm a spaceman)
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital