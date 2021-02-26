Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Lyrics And Meaning: Is He Singing About Wife Priyanka Chopra?

26 February 2021, 16:32

Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' lyrics are about wife Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Getty

Nick Jonas is back on the solo trail, with new song ‘Spaceman’ and its lyrics have us feeling all kinds of lonely.

By Kathryn Knight

Nick Jonas is among the many artists to take inspiration from the pandemic with his new song, ‘Spaceman’, all about feeling alone during this wild past year.

Two years after he and the Jonas Brothers made their comeback, Nick is back on his solo path and the lyrics to ‘Spaceman’ seem to hint at his heartache over being separated from wife Priyanka Chopra, who has an equally demanding career.

What Is Next For Nick Jonas As He Releases Latest Solo Music 'Spaceman'

After releasing his new song, Nick has a whole album ready for us, but while we await for even more creations from the youngest Jonas Brother, we’re decoding his lyrics to ‘Spaceman’…

Nick Jonas has gone solo again two years after the Jonas Brothers' reunion
Nick Jonas has gone solo again two years after the Jonas Brothers' reunion. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’?

Nick explained his new chapter is all about dealing with this “new normal” just like the rest of us.

Announcing his new album he said: ”I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead.”

For ‘Spaceman’ and pretty much the entire album wife Priyanka was Nick’s muse, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music: "I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie, and that’s when I started making the record.”

He also sends a message to fans in the lyrics too, encouraging them to stay strong with the bridge: 'Hard times make you love the view / Right now think I'm getting through / Only way that I can.'

What are the lyrics to Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’?

Houston, think we got some problems

Find somebody who can solve 'em

I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

TV tells me what to think

Bad news, maybe I should drink

'Cause I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote

And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't I'm a spaceman

Yeah, I'm a spaceman

And the numbers are high but we keep goin' down

'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around

I'm a spaceman

Yeah, I'm a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

I'm on my own, I'm a spacеman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

From thе dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Mask off minute I get home

All safe now that I'm alone

Almost like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

Keep on thinking that we're close

No drugs still overdose

I'm in outer space, man I feel like a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

Out on my own, I'm a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

From the dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Hard times make you love the view

Right now think I'm getting through

Only way that I can

But I feel like a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

Out on my own, I'm a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

From the dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home, I'm a spaceman

Yeah, yeah, I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Don't wanna be alone

Don't wanna be

Don't wanna be out on my own

Don't wanna be alone

Don't wanna be

Don't wanna be out on my own

Spaceman (Ooh, ooh, I'm a spaceman)

