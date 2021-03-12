Exclusive

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

12 March 2021, 09:21

The 'Spaceman' singer told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the embarrassing time he first met his mother-in-law.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' relationship seems like something out of a fairytale. Or so we thought until the 'This Is Heaven' singer spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

After Priyanka spoke about it in her book, Unfinished, Nick Jonas told Roman Kemp about how awkwardly met his mother-in-law for the first time.

> Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Nick Jonas joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

Priyanka had invited Nick to her place, warning him that her mother was also there. However, she didn't tell her mother she'd be bringing Nick back, so the Chaos Walking star accidentally walked in on her, totally unaware, as she watched Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

"It was certainly a funny and bizarre way to meet what would become my future mother-in-law," said Nick. "Y'know, it's perfect, too!"

"It was the right way to do it; to just surprise her whilst she's watching SVU or whatever it was."

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars On Our App

Nick Jonas proposed to the actress, Priyanka Chopra, in Greece, on her birthday, 18 July, 2018, and then celebrated their engagement in Mumbai a month later.

They then officially married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

