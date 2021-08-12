Nick Jonas Started Writing About Love After Meeting Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated as teenagers. Picture: Getty

Jonas Brothers’ ‘Lovebug’ was written about Miley Cyrus, and Nick’s romance admission is going viral all over again.

Jonas Brothers fans have resurfaced the clip from the brothers’ Chasing Happiness documentary, in which Nick Jonas admitted he wrote ‘Lovebug’ about Miley Cyrus after falling head over heels in love with the Hannah Montana star.

The clip’s going viral on TikTok, showing Nick’s brother Kevin talking about his younger brother’s first love.

“We got to be on a Hannah Montana episode on the Disney channel,” he recalled. “That changed girls for Nick forever.”

Kevin added: “We met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas fell for each other after working on the Disney channel. Picture: Getty

Nick himself then admits: “I started writing about love and actually knew what it felt like.”

The Disney stars dated in 2006 when they were just 13 years old, staying together for a year before splitting in December 2007.

Miley famously wrote ‘7 Things’ about Nick, which recently turned 13 years old.

On the 13th anniversary of the song, Miley shared a string of pictures from the music video, holding up one picture of herself and Nick with the Jo Bros singer's face scribbled over.

Miley Cyrus wrote '7 Things' about Nick Jonas. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

She even tagged him in the snaps, proving they’re good friends despite their childhood heartbreak.

Way back in 2009, Miley wrote about their breakup in her autobiography Miles to Go.

“Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007,” she wrote. “The hardest day ever. My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.”

Miley went on to date now-ex husband Liam Hemsworth and Nick eventually found love with wife Priyanka Chopra.

