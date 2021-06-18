All The Celebs You Didn’t Realise Were In Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus released '7 Things' 13 years ago. Picture: YouTube/@mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things’ music video featured some familiar faces you may have never noticed before…

Miley Cyrus has been celebrating the 13 year anniversary of her hit heartbreak anthem ‘7 Things’, and in honour of the musicversary, she’s been asking fans to find the cast from her music video.

Real ones will remember the iconic music video which we all wanted to be a part of, where girls joined in to lip-sync to Miley’s breakup bop, making us way more emotional than we should’ve been as teens.

Now Miley, just like all of us, is curious to know where all the girls are, 13 years after their iconic appearances in her music video - and you may be surprised to find out there are a fair few familiar faces in the video.

Let’s take a look at the stars of the video you may never have noticed before…

Nicola Peltz starred in Miley Cyrus' '7 Things' music video. Picture: YouTube

Nicola Peltz

Actress and model Nicola Peltz, who’s engaged to Brooklyn Beckham was one of the many girls who lip-synced her heart out in the ‘7 Things’ music video.

She also appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and also starred in Zayn Malik’s ‘It’s You’ music video back in 2016.

Maiara Walsh is one of the famous faces in the '7 Things' music video. Picture: YouTube

Maiara Walsh

Singer and actress Maiara Walsh is another celeb who appeared in the ‘7 Things’ music video, with the star going on to appear in a number of huge acting roles afterwards.

Maiara appeared on Desperate Housewives, was cast as one of the main roles in Mean Girls 2 and played one of the key characters in Disney’s Cory in the House, which was a spin-off show for That’s So Raven.

Liana Liberato also appeared in Miley Cyrus' '7 Things' video. Picture: YouTube

Liana Liberato

Actress Liana Liberato is also one of the big names who appeared in Miley’s heartfelt music video in 2008.

Liana is best known for her role in the thriller series Light as a Feather as well as If I Stay.

Miley Cyrus is thought to have written '7 Things' about Nick Jonas. Picture: YouTube

Nick Jonas

Last but definitely not least is Miley’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas, who the song is heavily rumoured to have been penned about.

Although he didn’t appear in the video for ‘7 Things’ in the traditional way, Miley did, however, famously share a photo of her and Nick in the music video, with his face scribbled out.

Bringing back the iconic moment one more time during the 13th anniversary of the song, Miley shared the snap in a series of memories she posted on Instagram and even hilariously tagged Nick!

And on that note, happy anniversary to one of the most iconic bops ever!

