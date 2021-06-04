Niall Horan Urges Fans 'Keep Supporting Me' Over Fears Of Losing Listeners

4 June 2021, 14:58

Niall Horan has asked fans to continue supporting his music
Niall Horan has asked fans to continue supporting his music. Picture: Getty/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan wants fans to continue supporting his music because he ‘absolutely loves’ what he does.

Niall Horan has urged fans to continue supporting his music.

The 27-year-old ‘Our Song’ star wants fans to know just how much he loves making music amid comments he’s received in the past from people who have told him they’re no longer fans.

All The Times Niall Horan Has Celebrated the LGBTQI+ Community

The former One Direction star told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: “What I'm getting now is, 'I used to be such a fan’.

“And I'm like, 'And what happened? Are you not happy with it anymore?’”

Niall Horan wants fans to continue supporting his music
Niall Horan wants fans to continue supporting his music. Picture: PA
Niall Horan has released a number of bops over the years
Niall Horan has released a number of bops over the years. Picture: @niallhoran/Instagram

Niall continued: “I actually say, 'Did my music not suffice?

“It's nuts that I'm 27 and I have been doing it for 11 years."

The ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker went on to detail just how much he loves what he does as he thanks fans for supporting him thus far.

“The longer it lasts the better for me because I absolutely love what I do and I don't have any qualifications or anything," he said.

Niall Horan has released two solo albums so far
Niall Horan has released two solo albums so far. Picture: PA

The Irish star added: "So if you could please support the cause for as long as possible!"

Since One Direction disbanded in 2016, Niall has gone on to release two solo albums full of bops and is now working on NH3.

We, for one, will forever be fans!

