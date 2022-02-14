Niall Horan And Shawn Mendes Hung Out At The Super Bowl

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited. Picture: Alamy

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan were spotted watching the Super Bowl game together as they continue to be the ultimate friendship goals!

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes reunite and show that they're still close as ever!

On February 13, the talented pair were spotted among the sea of famous faces in attendance at the Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles.

It's no secret that the pop sensations are good pals, with fans elated to see them reunited at the big sporting event over the weekend.

Shawn and Niall's friendship is the gift that keeps on giving!

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited. Picture: Getty

The hit-makers were side-by-side in their coveted seats for the American football match, even snapping a few photos whilst they were there!

Reports state that Niall and Shawn were in attendance with a group of friends, and they all left together for more festivities after the game.

In a video posted to social media, the pop stars can be seen laughing and dancing as they watched the match unfold – they looked happy as ever to be reunited!

shawn and niall horan. 😼 pic.twitter.com/jQHuJz1Jpn — best of shawn (@postsmendes) February 14, 2022

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes during the Super Bowl Halftime! pic.twitter.com/zzuKzpwzni — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) February 14, 2022

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8yPGygu9s0 — Niall Horan Daily Media (@NHDNMedia) February 14, 2022

Countless A-list celebs were spotted at the major event, from Olivia Rodrigo to Cardi B and so many more.

We can't wait to see more adorable Shawn X Niall moments!

