Niall Horan And Shawn Mendes Hung Out At The Super Bowl

14 February 2022, 15:26

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan were spotted watching the Super Bowl game together as they continue to be the ultimate friendship goals!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes reunite and show that they're still close as ever!

On February 13, the talented pair were spotted among the sea of famous faces in attendance at the Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles.

Niall Horan Tells Fans That He’s Working On New Music

It's no secret that the pop sensations are good pals, with fans elated to see them reunited at the big sporting event over the weekend.

Shawn and Niall's friendship is the gift that keeps on giving!

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have reunited. Picture: Getty

The hit-makers were side-by-side in their coveted seats for the American football match, even snapping a few photos whilst they were there!

Reports state that Niall and Shawn were in attendance with a group of friends, and they all left together for more festivities after the game.

In a video posted to social media, the pop stars can be seen laughing and dancing as they watched the match unfold – they looked happy as ever to be reunited!

Countless A-list celebs were spotted at the major event, from Olivia Rodrigo to Cardi B and so many more.

We can't wait to see more adorable Shawn X Niall moments!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star