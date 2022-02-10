Niall Horan Tells Fans That He’s Working On New Music

Niall Horan has been spending lots of time in the studio. Picture: Alamy/Niall Horan/Instagram

By Capital FM

Niall Horan explained his break from posting online by revealing to fans that he's been working hard on new material.

Niall Horan is working on giving the people what they want... new music!

The pop sensation took to Twitter on Monday (February 7) to give his fans an insight into why he's been absent on social media.

He revealed that he's slaving away on new material, calling the process 'time consuming' – could NH3 be just around the corner?

The former One Direction member last released music with Anne-Marie with their smash-hit collaboration 'Our Song'.

Before that, he put out his sophomore album 'Heartbreak Weather', spawning hits such as 'Nice To Meet Ya'.

Niall Horan tells his fans on Twitter that he's working on material. Picture: Alamy

Niall Horan has been teasing his studio time. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall left a sweet message on his Twitter page directed to fans, he wrote: "Hello Lovers. Hope you’re all well. Making some new music and it’s time consuming with long hours."

Multiple snaps showing the 'Slow Hands' singer in the recording studio can be found on his Instagram page, he's clearly putting in the hours to bring us some new tracks!

"I apologise for not being online a lot," he explained his recent social media silence as he hones in on the potential sound of the next album.

He capped off the sweet post by writing "Miss you" to his followers – too cute!

Hello Lovers ❤️ hope you’re all well. Making some new music and it’s time consuming with long hours. I apologise for not being online a lot. Miss you — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2022

Horan even replied to one fan who asked what his studio routine was like, to which he replied: "Get up. Go to gym, eat, studio, bed….. go again."

You have to respect the hustle!

We hope we can reap the rewards of Niall's hard work soon.

