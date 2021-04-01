Niall Horan Left ‘Shaken’ After Intruder Was ‘Caught’ In His £5 Million London Home

1 April 2021, 11:16

A trespasser allegedly entered Niall Horan's home last year, before attempting to return the next day.
A trespasser allegedly entered Niall Horan's home last year, before attempting to return the next day. Picture: PA

Niall Horan was reportedly left in a state of shock after an intruder was caught ‘wandering’ inside of his London home last July.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan has reportedly been left "shocked and shaken" after an intruder was caught inside his £5 million London Penthouse.

According to Mail Online, the incident took place in July of last year, with the 29-year-old trespasser allegedly having followed another resident into Niall’s apartment block.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello ‘At Home’ During Robbery In LA As Thieves 'Stole' His Car

The intruder is said to have entered the One Direction star’s home through French doors after jumping onto his balcony from a neighbouring property.

The 27-year-old ‘Slow Hands’ singer was away at the time and nothing has been reported as stolen.

Niall Horan's home was broken into last July.
Niall Horan's home was broken into last July. Picture: PA

Niall’s personal assistant was said to have confronted the trespasser and “kept him talking” until the police arrived.

The suspect was thought to be on drugs and was released by the officers, before allegedly returning to the apartment block the next day, where he was intercepted by security and arrested.

The trespasser pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary with intent at Kingston Crown Court last December and was remanded in custody.

He’s expected to stand trial on July 5.

The intruder attempted to enter Niall Horan's home a second time the following day.
The intruder attempted to enter Niall Horan's home a second time the following day. Picture: PA

A source told the publication: “He returned to the apartment building the following day but he'd been caught on CCTV and his picture had been circulated around staff working in the apartment building.

“The security noticed him on the cameras and picked him up pretty promptly and he was arrested this time.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police added: “The suspect was charged by postal requisition on 7 August, 2020 for burglary with intent to steal. He will appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 5 July.”

Niall has reportedly been asked not to comment on the matter due to it being an “ongoing criminal case”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here are some of the biggest movie roles actors have turned down.

7 Celebrities Who Turned Down Huge Movie Roles: From Harry Styles To Selena Gomez

TV & Film

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Is Louis Tomlinson really releasing a documentary titled 'Faith in the Future'? Here's what we know.

Louis Tomlinson ‘Faith In The Future’ Documentary: Is It Real? All The Clues Uncovered

Ant and Dec's April Fool's Day prank went down well with fans.

Ant And Dec Announce They’ve ‘Officially Changed Their Name’ After 30 Years

Britney Spears revealed she felt 'embarrassed' after the documentary about her life aired.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’
Little Mix fans were sobbing at Jade Thirwall's sweet tribute to the girls.

Jade Thirlwall Includes Jesy Nelson In Little Mix Tribute And Fans Are Emotional

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island