Niall Horan Left ‘Shaken’ After Intruder Was ‘Caught’ In His £5 Million London Home

A trespasser allegedly entered Niall Horan's home last year, before attempting to return the next day. Picture: PA

Niall Horan was reportedly left in a state of shock after an intruder was caught ‘wandering’ inside of his London home last July.

Niall Horan has reportedly been left "shocked and shaken" after an intruder was caught inside his £5 million London Penthouse.

According to Mail Online, the incident took place in July of last year, with the 29-year-old trespasser allegedly having followed another resident into Niall’s apartment block.

The intruder is said to have entered the One Direction star’s home through French doors after jumping onto his balcony from a neighbouring property.

The 27-year-old ‘Slow Hands’ singer was away at the time and nothing has been reported as stolen.

Niall Horan's home was broken into last July. Picture: PA

Niall’s personal assistant was said to have confronted the trespasser and “kept him talking” until the police arrived.

The suspect was thought to be on drugs and was released by the officers, before allegedly returning to the apartment block the next day, where he was intercepted by security and arrested.

The trespasser pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary with intent at Kingston Crown Court last December and was remanded in custody.

He’s expected to stand trial on July 5.

The intruder attempted to enter Niall Horan's home a second time the following day. Picture: PA

A source told the publication: “He returned to the apartment building the following day but he'd been caught on CCTV and his picture had been circulated around staff working in the apartment building.

“The security noticed him on the cameras and picked him up pretty promptly and he was arrested this time.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police added: “The suspect was charged by postal requisition on 7 August, 2020 for burglary with intent to steal. He will appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, 5 July.”

Niall has reportedly been asked not to comment on the matter due to it being an “ongoing criminal case”.

