Niall Horan pops up in BLACKPINK's Rosé's Instagram live. Picture: Instagram roses_are_rosie/ @niallofficial

Niall Horan dropped into BLACKPINK's Instagram live sending fans into a frenzy they could have a collab on the way, as both have been working on new music recently.

Niall Horan just sent the internet into meltdown dropping by BLACKPINK star Rosé's Instagram live and leaving fans wanting serious answers if the Irish singer is collaborating with the K-pop supergroup, and we're praying the answer is yes.

not at niall horan popping up to comment during rosé’s ig live sjdhsj @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/RQIAXxlIA8 — 리사 • #HYLT (@annascup) July 8, 2020

Eagle-eyed fans screen grabbed the moment Niall dropped a little waving emoji into the live comment, which is pretty impressive seeing as Rosé's livestream had hundreds of thousands of views- and again when he posted a little grin!

The 26-year-old has spoken about the group before in an interview, admitting they're his 'guilty pleasure'.

Niall said: "I absolutely love them, they're incredible."

BLACKPINK have already had some iconic collabs with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and are strongly rumoured to have worked with Ariana Grande on an unreleased track, with the K-pop group having recently worked with Ari's long time producer Tommy Brown, but that is yet to be formally confirmed.

Their comeback single 'How You Like That' and iconic accompanying music video marked their first music comeback since 2019 and this is only the tip of the iceberg, as the group have their first ever full length album on the way shortly.

Niall, comment a thumbs up if you're on it... we'll be watching!

