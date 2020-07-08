Niall Horan Dropped By BLACPINK's Instagram Live & We Need The Collab Right Now

8 July 2020, 15:12

Niall Horan pops up in BLACKPINK's Rosé's Instagram live
Niall Horan pops up in BLACKPINK's Rosé's Instagram live. Picture: Instagram roses_are_rosie/ @niallofficial

Niall Horan dropped into BLACKPINK's Instagram live sending fans into a frenzy they could have a collab on the way, as both have been working on new music recently.

Niall Horan just sent the internet into meltdown dropping by BLACKPINK star Rosé's Instagram live and leaving fans wanting serious answers if the Irish singer is collaborating with the K-pop supergroup, and we're praying the answer is yes.

Niall Horan's X Factor Dance Audition Has One Direction Fans Wondering Why Zayn's Always Get Dragged

Eagle-eyed fans screen grabbed the moment Niall dropped a little waving emoji into the live comment, which is pretty impressive seeing as Rosé's livestream had hundreds of thousands of views- and again when he posted a little grin!

The 26-year-old has spoken about the group before in an interview, admitting they're his 'guilty pleasure'.

Niall said: "I absolutely love them, they're incredible."

BLACKPINK have already had some iconic collabs with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and are strongly rumoured to have worked with Ariana Grande on an unreleased track, with the K-pop group having recently worked with Ari's long time producer Tommy Brown, but that is yet to be formally confirmed.

Their comeback single 'How You Like That' and iconic accompanying music video marked their first music comeback since 2019 and this is only the tip of the iceberg, as the group have their first ever full length album on the way shortly.

Niall, comment a thumbs up if you're on it... we'll be watching!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley for past two months

Niall Horan 'Dating' Designer Shoe Buyer Amelia Woolley For Past Two Months

Zac Efron has long been a health and fitness enthusiast

Zac Efron’s Diet And Fitness Regime Revealed

Max Ehrich is Demi Lovato's boyfriend!

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich? Actor’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Love Island Australia is filmed in Mallorca

Where Was Love Island Australia Season 1 Filmed? Incredible Location Of The Villa

TV & Film

Harry Styles said meditation and sleep 'changed my life'

Harry Styles Says Meditation ‘Changed My Life’ As He Loans His Voice To Relaxation App Calm
Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan are Instagram official!

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott And Lucie Donlan Confirm They're Dating With Instagram Posts

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos