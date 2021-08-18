How To Watch Netflix’s Reality Games Show Featuring All-Star Cast

How to watch Netflix's Reality Games online. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s Reality Games will star contestants from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind and The Circle as well as an appearance from Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Netflix is ready to drop some brand new entertainment in the form of Netflix’s Reality Games.

The streaming service is set to provide fans with a mix of some of our fave reality TV shows; Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle and Selling Sunset.

The crossover will see contestants from the first three shows go head-to-head in a sports day-themed show, which will be hosted by Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

It will also drop in three parts, so you can get ready to make the most out of the new reality binge!

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Reality Games from how to watch it, to which contestants are taking part…

How to watch Netflix’s Reality Games online

The reality games show will not be airing on Netflix, but will be dropping on Netflix’s YouTube channel instead.

It will come out in three separate parts on the following dates and times:

Episode 1: August 18 | Put A Ring On It

Episode 2: August 19 | Too Hot To Cheat

Episode 3: August 20 | Pulled Over The Finish Line

The winning team will receive the Netflix Reality trophy (and bragging rights, of course!).

Who will be on Netflix’s Reality Games

Here’s who will be taking part in the Reality Games episodes:

Too Hot To Handle

Francesca Farago (season 1)

Harry Jowsey (season 1)

Melinda Melrose (season 2)

Chase DeMoor (season 2)

The Circle

Courtney Revolution (season 2)

Sammie Cimarelli (season 1)

DeLeesa Unique (season 2)

Joey Sasso (season 1)

Love Is Blind

Cameron Hilton (season 1)

Lauren Speed (season 1)

Amber Pike (season 1)

Barnett (season 1)

