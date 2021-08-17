Francesca Farago Reveals Before And After Lip Filler Removal In Photos

Francesca Farago has documented the removal of her fillers. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram/TikTok

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago has had her lip fillers removed and documented the process before and after the removal.

Francesca Farago has revealed her natural lips after getting her filler dissolved.

The Too Hot To Handle star documented the process with fans on social media as she shared before and after photos of her lips throughout the removal.

Why Francesca Farago’s Love Is Blind: After The Altar Outfit Is Trending

The 26-year-old reality star and model shared a TikTok of the process, showing her natural lips just hours after getting her filler dissolved.

Francesca then showed off what they looked like 24 hours after reversing the cosmetic procedure, joking that her lips looked “so wrinkly”.

Francesca Farago documented the process of getting her lip filler dissolved. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram

Francesca Farago showed fans videos of her filler removal. Picture: @francescafarago/TikTok

Fans have since rushed to the comments to compliment the THTH star on how much they’re loving her natural lips.

“You look so good without the fillers! Fresh af [sic],” wrote one fan.

“You look younger and more youthful! Love the natural beauty,” penned another.

“They look so good like this, it makes your profile look so delicate & beautiful!”, shared a third.

Francesca Farago admitted she wanted to get her fillers redone soon. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram

However, Francesca admitted she is planning to have her fillers put in again after sharing a video just 48 hours after getting the procedure reversed.

In a separate TikTok, she said: “They’re cute, they’re fun, and I’m gonna get them refilled next week for sure because I do not like them!”

Francesca isn’t the only reality star who has taken steps towards reversing cosmetic procedures after Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed she had her cheek and jaw fillers dissolved in a bid to become more natural.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital