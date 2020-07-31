One Of Naya Rivera’s Final TV Appearances Will Be On Netflix Show

Naya Rivera will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Naya Rivera will make a posthumous appearance in the new series of Netflix’s Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, after her tragic death on 8 July.

Glee actress Naya Rivera was found dead in Lake Piru, LA, on 8 July after swimming with her four-year-old son during a boat trip.

Naya will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix show Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, when the third season is released today (July 31) on both US and UK versions of the platform.

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey 'Devastated & Can't Imagine' Raising Their Son Without Glee Star

The new series, where Naya makes a guest appearance as a judge, was filmed back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

Naya Rivera was swimming with her son before she died. Picture: Getty

The episode starring Naya will be a tribute to the the late actress, after her family gave their blessing for Netflix to use footage.

News of Naya’s final TV appearance comes after her Glee co-stars including close friend Heather Morris, who played her girlfriend Brittany Pierce on the show, have been paying tribute to the actress.

Heather shared a collection of snaps of Josey, as well as Heather’s sons, together, in an emotional post about their friendship.

Naya’s cause of death has also since been confirmed that she died of accidental drowning.

Her death certificate confirms she died “within minutes.”

The 33-year-old and her son Josey had rented a pontoon boat to take out on the lake, but the four-year-old was found on the boat alone hours later.

Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found to be still wearing his life jacket and was unharmed, telling officers his mum “jumped into the lake and didn’t come back up,” according to TMZ.

