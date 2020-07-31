One Of Naya Rivera’s Final TV Appearances Will Be On Netflix Show
Naya Rivera will make a posthumous appearance in the new series of Netflix’s Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, after her tragic death on 8 July.
Glee actress Naya Rivera was found dead in Lake Piru, LA, on 8 July after swimming with her four-year-old son during a boat trip.
Naya will make a posthumous appearance on Netflix show Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, when the third season is released today (July 31) on both US and UK versions of the platform.
The new series, where Naya makes a guest appearance as a judge, was filmed back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic halted production.
The episode starring Naya will be a tribute to the the late actress, after her family gave their blessing for Netflix to use footage.
News of Naya’s final TV appearance comes after her Glee co-stars including close friend Heather Morris, who played her girlfriend Brittany Pierce on the show, have been paying tribute to the actress.
Heather shared a collection of snaps of Josey, as well as Heather’s sons, together, in an emotional post about their friendship.
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.
Naya’s cause of death has also since been confirmed that she died of accidental drowning.
Her death certificate confirms she died “within minutes.”
The 33-year-old and her son Josey had rented a pontoon boat to take out on the lake, but the four-year-old was found on the boat alone hours later.
Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, was found to be still wearing his life jacket and was unharmed, telling officers his mum “jumped into the lake and didn’t come back up,” according to TMZ.
