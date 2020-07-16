Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey 'Devastated & Can't Imagine' Raising Their Son Without Glee Star
16 July 2020, 10:25
Naya Rivera's ex and father to their child Ryan Dorsey is devastated at the Glee actress's death and has 'barely slept' since her tragic accident.
Naya Rivera's ex and father to her four-year-old son, Ryan Dorsey, is said to be devastated at the shocking loss of the actress who drowned after she took their son, Josey, on a boating trip on Lake Piru in California.
According to People, Ryan, who is also an actor, has 'barely slept' since she went missing on 8th July, with her body eventually being found a week later, leaving their young son without a mother.
A source told the publication: "It’s just a nightmare."
"Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom."
Naya and Ryan were married from 2014 to 2018 and co-parenting Josey, with Ryan joining search efforts along with her family and friends, including Glee's Heather Morris.
The source said: "Ryan can’t imagine raising Josey without Naya. It’s the most devastating situation."
It was announced by authorities they believe Naya drowned after she and Josey had been in the water and the actress had boosted her son back into the boat but was unable to get herself back up, with the 33-year-old actress being hailed a heroic mother in her final act.
The source told the publication Ryan has spent every day with Naya's family, saying: "They are all supporting each other while also taking care of Josey."
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding.
Naya's close friend and co-star Heather Morris has lead tributes to the actress and posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram page thanking her for teaching her how to be a 'consistent and loving friend.'
Heather wrote: "I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."
