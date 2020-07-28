Nando’s Reveals New 'Summer' Spice Flavour Following Menu's VAT Price Cuts

28 July 2020, 15:57

The new Nando's flavour will be available for a limited time.
The new Nando's flavour will be available for a limited time. Picture: PA/Twitter

Nando’s are bringing out a limited edition flavour after announcing the new VAT price cuts.

Nando’s has been our summer saviour after they reopened their restaurants for delivery and dine-in after lockdown.

The food chain is now back with some exciting news as they revealed there’s a new spice flavour joining the rest of the Peri-Peri sauces on the shelves.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Unveiled As New Face Of Nando’s In ‘Peri’ Delivery Advert

Making the announcement on Twitter, Nando’s explained that their new spice, Coconut and Lemon, will be in restaurants soon!

They wrote: "We know summer hasn't quite hit right this year, so this one’s for you! Introducing our new spice, Coconut & Lemon.”

It seems the spice will be replacing the existing passionfruit and mango flavour.

For those wondering how spicy the new flavour is, it’s at a rating of 'medium' on the Peri-ometer, so it'll be bearable for those who aren’t a huge fan of spicy food!

This comes after they announced their VAT price cuts, as they’re set to be part of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Nando's is set to have a reduced menu in August
Nando's is set to have a reduced menu in August. Picture: PA

This means customers will get 50 per cent off their dine-in orders between Monday-Wedesnday’s throughout August.

Fans of the restaurant have been buzzing about the prospect of cheaper food from the fan-fave chain and it seems a lot of people are excited to place their reduced price orders!

The new flavour comes in addition to existing spices such as lemon and herb, mango and lime, plain, hot and extra hot.

