Nadine Coyle References Bandmate Sarah Harding’s Cancer Battle On Great Celebrity Bake Off

7 April 2021, 11:01

By Kathryn Knight

Nadine Coyle spoke about “a close friend” suffering with cancer during the celebrity edition of Great British Bake Off.

Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night saw Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle getting stuck in to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, after bandmate Sarah Harding revealed her breast cancer battle last year.

The Girls Aloud singers, including Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, are thought to have rallied around Sarah since she shared the news of her diagnosis.

Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

And during the Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night Nadine touched on her close friend's ordeal.

Nadine Coyle took part in Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer
Nadine Coyle took part in Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. Picture: Channel 4
Sarah Harding revealed her cancer battle in 2020
Sarah Harding revealed her cancer battle in 2020. Picture: Getty

Host Matt Lucas asked Nadine her reasons for participating in the show and she referenced Sarah, who was recently told by doctors she “won’t live to see another Christmas.”

“I have a very close friend at the minute who is suffering from cancer,” she said.

“It’s terrifying, you look at the statistics and the more research there is and the more money and funding there is to do that the better people’s odds are.

“You never know when the next big breakthrough is going to happen. And hopefully very soon.”

Girls Aloud have been supporting bandmate Sarah Harding through her breast cancer ordeal
Girls Aloud have been supporting bandmate Sarah Harding through her breast cancer ordeal. Picture: Getty

While she didn’t mention Sarah by name, fans interpreted Nadine’s part on the show as a tribute to her pal.

“Nadine Coyle talking about Sarah Harding was heartbreaking. You could see how upset she was,” one viewer tweeted.

"Watching Nadine on #GBBO #SU2C and cant help but think about #SarahHarding and what she is going through,” added another.

“Nadine Coyle doing Bake Off for Sarah Harding is making me tear up,” wrote a third.

Sarah went public with the news of her cancer in August last year, before writing in her memoir she doesn’t know ‘how many months I’ve got left’ after the cancer spread to her spine.

