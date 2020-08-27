Sarah Harding Told Girls Aloud Bandmates About Cancer Diagnosis In ‘Emotional Call’ Days Before Announcement

27 August 2020, 10:14

Sarah Harding called her Girls Aloud bandmates days before her statement about her cancer diagnosis
Sarah Harding called her Girls Aloud bandmates days before her statement about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty / PA

Sarah Harding broke the news of her cancer diagnosis to her Girls Aloud bandmates before publicly speaking out on Twitter.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding took to Twitter on Wednesday 26 August to share the devastating news with her millions of fans that she has advanced breast cancer.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed at the start of the year, but recently discovered it has spread to other parts of her body.

Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Days before her social media statement Sarah spoke to bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle about her health.

Girls Aloud have vowed to stand by bandmate Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud have vowed to stand by bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

The women have reportedly vowed to be with their friend “every step of the way” and the news has apparently brought them all closer than ever.

A source told The Mirror: “There is so much shared history between them all and to hear this from Sarah was utterly heartbreaking. They adore Sarah and are with her every step of the way.

“They’ve all shed a lot of tears but all of the girls vowed to be strong and be there for her no matter what. They are closer than ever as a unit.”

On the day Sarah shared her heartbreaking diagnosis with fans, Cheryl tweeted a broken heart emoji while Nadine said her friend “has always been able to achieve miracles when needed!”

Sarah Harding shared a statement revealing her cancer diagnosis
Sarah Harding shared a statement revealing her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Sarah Harding/Twitter

In her statement to her 229.8k followers, Sarah explained she has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and is “fighting as hard as I possible can.”

The pop star said she her “amazing mum”, family and close friends are helping her through the difficult time.

She decided to speak out on her diagnosis after she read online she had been spotted in a hospital and wanted to let people know “what’s going on.”

Sarah has seen been inundated with supportive messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed
Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers

£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything on his birthday

One Direction Star Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Ask Him Anything On His Birthday

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

Love Island Inspired Dating Show The Cabins Coming To ITV

Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip

TikTok Star Recreates Kissing Booth Scenes In Hilarious Video

'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House: When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Start On Netflix?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters