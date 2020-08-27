Sarah Harding Told Girls Aloud Bandmates About Cancer Diagnosis In ‘Emotional Call’ Days Before Announcement

Sarah Harding called her Girls Aloud bandmates days before her statement about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty / PA

Sarah Harding broke the news of her cancer diagnosis to her Girls Aloud bandmates before publicly speaking out on Twitter.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding took to Twitter on Wednesday 26 August to share the devastating news with her millions of fans that she has advanced breast cancer.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed at the start of the year, but recently discovered it has spread to other parts of her body.

Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Days before her social media statement Sarah spoke to bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle about her health.

Girls Aloud have vowed to stand by bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

The women have reportedly vowed to be with their friend “every step of the way” and the news has apparently brought them all closer than ever.

A source told The Mirror: “There is so much shared history between them all and to hear this from Sarah was utterly heartbreaking. They adore Sarah and are with her every step of the way.

“They’ve all shed a lot of tears but all of the girls vowed to be strong and be there for her no matter what. They are closer than ever as a unit.”

On the day Sarah shared her heartbreaking diagnosis with fans, Cheryl tweeted a broken heart emoji while Nadine said her friend “has always been able to achieve miracles when needed!”

Sarah Harding shared a statement revealing her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Sarah Harding/Twitter

In her statement to her 229.8k followers, Sarah explained she has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and is “fighting as hard as I possible can.”

The pop star said she her “amazing mum”, family and close friends are helping her through the difficult time.

She decided to speak out on her diagnosis after she read online she had been spotted in a hospital and wanted to let people know “what’s going on.”

Sarah has seen been inundated with supportive messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

