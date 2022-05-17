N-Dubz To Reunite To With New Music & UK Tour Dates - How To Get Tickets

17 May 2022, 10:53

N-Dubz are back with their highly-anticipated reunion tour
N-Dubz are back with their highly-anticipated reunion tour. Picture: Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

N-Dubz are having the reunion we always hoped for 10 years after their split and they're even treating fans to a UK tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

N-Dubz’s Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer have announced they are reuniting after a 10-year hiatus!

The group first split a decade ago to focus on their solo careers and are now reuniting with not only new music, but a UK tour as well.

Former X Factor judge Tulisa confirmed the reunion on Instagram with a short clip of the trio flying across London in a helicopter.

Once they get out of the helicopter, a snippet of their new track can be heard before we see all the info about their upcoming music.

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer are back 10 years after N-Dubz went on a hiatus
Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer are back 10 years after N-Dubz went on a hiatus. Picture: Alamy

Their reunion track ‘Charmer’ is set to drop this Thursday, 19 May, and will be followed by a UK arena tour in November.

It didn’t take long for news to become a trending topic on Twitter and it’s safe to say we’re all unbelievably excited to relive the nostalgia of N-Dubz!

Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to N-Dubz’s reunion tour…

N-Dubz are reuniting 10 years after their split
N-Dubz are reuniting 10 years after their split. Picture: Alamy
N-Dubz are dropping their new song 'Charmer' this week
N-Dubz are dropping their new song 'Charmer' this week. Picture: Alamy

How to get tickets to N-Dubz’s reunion tour

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 20 May and can be bought from aegpresents.co.uk, axs.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tulisa, Fazer and Dappy will be heading on tour to numerous cities across the UK including London, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cardiff, to name a few.

They will also be supported by none other than Love Island star-turned-rapper, Wes Nelson.

N-Dubz are doing a UK arena tour in November
N-Dubz are doing a UK arena tour in November. Picture: @n_dubz/Instagram

