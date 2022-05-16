Exclusive

Sam Ryder Reveals Justin Bieber Sent Him The Sweetest DM After Eurovision

16 May 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 17:03

Justin Bieber slid into Sam Ryder's DMs after his Eurovision success
Justin Bieber slid into Sam Ryder's DMs after his Eurovision success. Picture: Alamy/Global
Sam Ryder received a message from the one and only Justin Bieber after coming in second place on Eurovision!

Sam Ryder joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp following his emotional Eurovision success.

The annual song contest was won by Ukraine while the UK took the runner-up spot, making it the highest place finish the nation has seen since 1998!

Not only did Sam chat about his incredible Eurovision experience with Capital’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby, but he also dished on the aftermath.

Harry Styles Sings About Love, Loss & Sex In 'Harry's House'

Sam Ryder came in second place in Eurovision 2022
Sam Ryder came in second place in Eurovision 2022. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about which celebs have been in his DMs since, he revealed that none other than pop superstar Justin Bieber sent him a super sweet message.

Sam said: “I looked at my phone, got a DM from Justin Bieber,” explaining he was taken by surprise in case it was a ‘fake account or something’.

He went on to explain that Justin shared Sam’s cover of a Sia track to the songstress herself: “And then he’s like ‘hey I’ve just text your Sia video to Sia, she’s stoked on it and she’s just posted it."

Justin Bieber jumped in Sam Ryder's DMs with a wholesome message
Justin Bieber jumped in Sam Ryder's DMs with a wholesome message. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Space Man’ star continued: “So it’s like Justin had given me a heads up, so it was like a double whammy; going on to Sia’s page and seeing she posted the video of me singing her song and she’d left such a lovely, kind, encouraging comment, just rooting for me.

“That means everything because she’s like a vocal hero of mine, wicked person, and it kind of gives you a bit of hope and faith you’re on your right path.

“To feel that is invaluable,” he added.

