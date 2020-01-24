Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson Reportedly 'Attacked' In A Brawl At Essex Restaurant

Myles has confirmed he hasn't been hurt. Picture: Instagram

Myles Stephenson was apparently attacked after a 'disagreement broke out over reserved seating', while out at a popular eating spot, Sheesh, in Essex.

Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson was allegedly attacked at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell, Essex, over a reserved seating.

A tabloid reported that the former I'm A Celeb star was dining with his friends when he was approached by a group of nine men who 'seemed to think they had already reserved' the table he was at.

According to a source, the singer was repeatedly punched and elbowed in the head during the attack.

They said: "Rather than talk about it quietly, they went straight in for a fight. A few seconds later Myles had been whacked several times in the face and body and his friends had stepped in to try and help protect him too, but they were massively outnumbered."

"It was awful to watch and a ridiculous overreaction given what had happened."

The fight escalated as the source explained that 'security quickly intervened', adding: "[They] had to manhandle the gang out of the bar before somebody got seriously hurt, and then kept Myles’ group inside because they were kicking off outside.

"Glass bottles were being smashed and some cars were damaged too — people were calling for the police."

The X Factor winner took to Instagram to reassure fans that he was fine after the incident.

He said: "Just a quick message to say thank you to everyone asking if I'm alright and if my friends are alright. As you can see I'm perfectly fine there's not a bruise on my body.

"We are good. My friends are all good as well, me and my boys weren't hurt. That's all you need to know. We're good and we're healthy."

Myles went on to say that he wasn't going to comment further on the matter.

