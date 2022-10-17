Emma Corrin & David Dawson Prove They're The Cutest Duo At My Policeman Premiere

17 October 2022, 14:24

Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet
Emma Corrin and David Dawson warmed hearts on the red carpet. Picture: Prime Video/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emma Corrin and David Dawson were the cutest duo during the latest My Policeman Premiere and fans can't stop talking about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As My Policeman's release date inches closer and closer, fans are getting treated to more interactions from the film's star-studded cast.

The romance drama celebrated its European premiere over the weekend, screening at the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on October 15.

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin & David Dawson Wow In Brand-New 'My Policeman' Poster

Emma Corrin and David Dawson, who portray Marion and Patrick respectively, showed that they're the ultimate colleagues-turned best pals on the red carpet!

The movie's romantic lead Harry Styles was noticeably absent from the celebrations, however, in the run-up to the event he revealed to the MailOnline that he's "gutted" to not be joining his co-stars.

David Dawson and Emma Corrin were the talk of the My Policeman premiere
David Dawson and Emma Corrin were the talk of the My Policeman premiere. Picture: Alamy

A clip of a red carpet interaction between Emma, 26, and David, 40, has been stealing hearts on Twitter, with fans gushing over the actors' friendship.

The video shows The Crown star approaching an interviewer at the film festival before they saw David, quickly becoming enthusiastic about the reunion with their co-star.

The pair beamed as they spotted one another and then performed their secret handshake – we just know that they did this on set!

The My Policeman stars then burst into peels of laughter before composing themselves and entering an interview on the red carpet, these two are just too cute.

Harry, David and Emma are the stars of My Policeman
Harry, David and Emma are the stars of My Policeman. Picture: Prime Video

One fan replied to the viral video: "Look how happy they are to see each other it's literally the cutest thing even."

"David’s laugh, I'm gonna cry," another wrote.

In the upcoming flick – that arrives in theatres on October 21 and begins streaming on Prime Video on November 4 – Emma plays Marion, a woman who falls in love with Tom (played by Harry Styles)before the pair become wrapped up in a love triangle with an older man, Patrick (played by David Dawson).

