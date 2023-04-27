Zendaya Is A Featured Artist On Labrinth's New Album

Zendaya and Labrinth have made more music
Zendaya and Labrinth have made more music. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Zendaya and Labrinth are joining musical forces yet again and the internet's overjoyed.

Zendaya and Labrinth truly are the gift that keeps on giving!

Not only did they give us one of the best moments of Coachella 2023 when the singer brought the actress out for a surprise performance, but now they've collaborated yet again.

Labrinth is releasing his third studio album, ‘Ends & Begins', on April 38 and lo and behold Zendaya is set to feature on the opening track!

The first of the ten songs on the record is called 'The Feels' and will act as the third duet between the two stars.

Zendaya shows behind-the-scenes look at her Coachella performance

Zendaya is doing more music
Zendaya is doing more music. Picture: Getty
Labrinth and Zendaya are releasing a song after Coachella
Labrinth and Zendaya are releasing a song after Coachella. Picture: Getty

The multi-talented pair brought the house down when they performed both of their prior collaborations at Coachella, 'All For Us’ from 2019, and ‘I’m Tired’ from 2022.

Both tracks were written for and feature heavily in HBO's Euphoria; a series in which Zendaya famously portrays Rue Bennet (she also serves as an executive producer).

A screenshot of Labrinth's upcoming album unveiled the joint track, 'The Feels' is marked as explicit and the news sent the internet into a tailspin.

Apple Music shows the upcoming collaboration
Apple Music shows the upcoming collaboration. Picture: Apple Music

One Twitter user posted: "I KNEW THEY WERE PLOTTING SOMETHING AFTER COACHELLA."

"We need her to return to music," one fan wrote, and another shared, "The Coachella performance and now this we won omg."

We can't wait to hear what they've created this time around!

